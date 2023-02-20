One of the facets of the annual Gator Ride that is known for attracting riders and bringing people together is the Family Ride.
With Hearts and Hands taking over the reins of the Gator Ride from the Baytown YMCA after they headed it for 33 years, they are providing a way to keep the tradition going while helping to feed hungry folks in the areas.
Hearts and Hands help to provide food assistance to Baytown residents in need. They are also a ministry of Iglesia Cristo Vienne. The organization services large food distribution fairs that are conducted in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, United Way, Be Well Baytown and host sites.
The organization is hosting the 34th annual Gator Ride, scheduled for March 11. The 5.6-mile Family Ride will begin at 8:45 a.m. at Lee College. The entry fee is $10 per person.
Nikki Rincon, Hearts and Hands executive director, has stated the theme for this year’s gator Ride event is “Gear Up to End Hunger.”
“Hearts and Hands of Baytown is leading the fight to address food insecurity by providing access to fresh, healthy food to residents,” Rincon said. “In all our endeavors, we work to take away the stigma of needing food and provide clients with opportunities to strive toward self-sufficiency. It is because of support from organizations like yours that we can provide food for families in a dignified and supportive manner while linking to services with collaborating partnerships not only to eradicate hunger but to address the underlying causes.”
Rincon said all proceeds from the event are directly invested back into the community to “make fresh, healthy food available to those who need it the most.”
Mayor Brandon Capetillo is expected to join the Family Ride route. The ride will begin at the college and use parts of Baytown’s Goose Creek Trail.
“We are excited that riders will be able to explore this great amenity that the city offers year-round,” Rincon said.
The route will also go through a planned 40-acre disc golf course site located at Market Street and J B Lefevre Road.
Door prizes will be available to Family Ride participants courtesy of The City of Baytown and AR Entertainment. This includes:
• A family four-pack to Pirates Bay Waterpark
• A birthday party certificate to the Wetlands Center
• An annual family membership to the Baytown Nature Center
• A four-pack of AR Entertainment Big Deal passes
There is a one-prize per family limit.
If you decide to participate in the Family Ride or Gator Ride, you are required to wear a helmet. All registered child riders will be gifted with a helmet. All helmets are sponsored by Texas Children’s Hospital and Safe Routes Baytown.
