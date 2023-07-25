ExxonMobil’s Fire Department prepared for almost anything

The recent fire at Shell Deer Park, which sent nine workers to the hospital, caused many to wonder what would happen if such an event occurred closer to home.
ExxonMobil established its own fire department in 1962 when the plant was still known as Humble Oil. Over the years, the department has become a trusted source for emergency responses within the plant. Although ExxonMobil’s Baytown plant, which is located on 3,400 acres and includes a refinery, chemical plant and Olefins plant, touts safety as a No. 1 priority and has won numerous awards for taking steps to ensure the plant’s safety, sometimes things happen. In December 2021, a fire and explosion happened at the plant, resulting in four contractors being hospitalized. It is incidents such as this that the ExxonMobil fire team prepares for daily.
Josh Lucas, ExxonMobil Complex fire chief, has led the team for the past two years. He spent the previous 22 years in the fire brigade at the plant. He spoke about how the firefighters at ExxonMobil are trained to handle situations that occur at the complex.
“The training is different because of industry,” Lucas said. “We are trained to respond more to pressure fires. Our specialty is exterior and interior, and we train for shipboard incidents as well, since we have the docks.”
Lucas said not all situations are at the plant.
“We go outside the plant. We are members of several mutual aid organizations,” Lucas said. “So, within our footprint of 3,400 acres, we have three different response groups – the complex, the Olefins plant and our (Baytown Technology and Engineering Complex) area. There are three different response groups, but we are all mutual aid for each other, as well as our Mont Belvieu plant.”
Lucas said they all train together yearly and have good relationships with the brigade of the footprint of the Baytown area.
The fire crew is made up of folks with various backgrounds, according to Lucas.
“Several of our brigade members volunteer to work outside of the plant in the private sector,” he said. “They have all kinds of different experience background levels.”
The brigade is all-volunteer and has over 100 volunteer firefighters, Lucas said.
“So everybody that works for the fire department has a main career and they volunteer to come here,” he said.
The brigade has a minimum staff that is ready 24/7, meaning a crew is always on duty at ExxonMobil. They constantly train for emergencies, Lucas said.
“We do monthly drills and yearly off-site training schools with each team,” he said. “There are four fire teams with 88 members. Out of those fire teams, we also staff a medical team, a rescue team and a Hazmat team. You can only wear two hats. When I was on the fire brigade, I was fire and rescue. Those were the two teams I was allowed to train on. We do that because they are not pulling people away from their full-time job. That comes with a lot of training.”
Each team does a rotation of fire training every year off-site, Lucas said. They mainly train for exterior, interior and shipboard emergencies.
“And then we’ve started doing a yearly training with the other sites, just to familiarize each other with people and the way we would respond to larger incidents,” Lucas said.
Lucas said the ExxonMobil fire department is about as prepared as it gets.
“Being an all-volunteer brigade, what sets us apart is they are dedicating themselves to perfecting their craft,” he said. “Each team has a set of officers – captain, assistant captain, lieutenant – and they have a safety officer on each team. That is typically your more experienced firefighter on each team. They are elected from within each team. So, I have every confidence in my officers that lead the teams.”
Lucas said they take a proactive approach to being prepared for emergencies.
“We learn from lessons of the past,” Lucas said. “The proactive part is because of the big networks of groups we have, whether it is in the Baytown area or the groups of fire chiefs and officers and off-site training we do.
You not only get to know people from Exxon, but from people from all sides of the industry. There are all kinds of information-sharing.”
Lucas said the plant’s fire department is also in touch with the local fire department in Baytown.
“They are on our call-out list for mutual aid and they also are our first responders for medical calls. They are our transport and higher level of care,” he said.
Connie Tilton, ExxonMobil Baytown spokeswoman, said the ExxonMobil team drills with The City of Baytown’s fire department.
“They come out when we have drills, and they observe and participate,” Tilton said.
Lucas said despite the intense training, the best thing about his fire team is they put people as No. 1.
“It’s the fact that they are willing to take time away from their family and main career to dedicate themselves to this department. They are always running in the opposite direction of everyone else. They are going to the emergency,” he said. “Their priorities are people, environment, assets and reputation. That is ingrained into them for any response they have. That is No. 1. It is a nice feeling to have a department where people want to come to dedicate themselves to your group. It makes my job kind of easier.”
Breaking down the teams within the department, Lucas said the medics have life-savers within the plant.
“They have calls where they helped people stabilize situations and got people to a higher level of care, which is always one of the most important things,” Lucas said.
For the fire team, Lucas said they go to corporate schools.
“We go to so many different off-site training, it is obvious to me they are one of the front-runners of the group watching them train,” Lucas said. “The reason for that is one of the experienced officers on the team. They are passing along everything they learned to the newer people coming up.”
Lucas said past fire chiefs still train with them.
“He is still a member of our family,” Lucas said. “We spend a lot of time with the people that are retired that built this department and try to keep that tradition going to pass it on to the future.”
Tilton said the fire team members are some of the best volunteers in the community.
“They just have the biggest heart and I think that is why they are so good at what they do,” she said. “If we have anything going on in the community, like the city’s Hurricane Workshop on a Saturday, a holiday weekend, where they brought out their rescue vehicle out. Or Relay for Life or Day of Caring, the Baytown Special Rodeo, or the John Crianza Basketball donations and everything you can think of. This group is extraordinary in everything they do and has a passion for helping others. And that shows in their work and their volunteerism. We usually do not have to call them to help. But if we do, they are going to do it and do it right. They are just amazing and they just give. We are very blessed to have them.”
Lucas said receiving support from upper management was another critical element to the department’s success.
“ExxonMobil Baytown management are strong supporters of our emergency response efforts. With their support, we are able to continue our high-quality training, purchase the latest emergency response equipment and maintain a first-class team,” Lucas said.
Tilton summed up the ExxonMobil fire department’s entire operation and how they are ready to handle whatever comes their way.
“We are proud of our people, our processes, our equipment and we are ready,” Tilton said. “We are prepared.”
