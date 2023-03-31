ExxonMobil Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant Manager Kerri Reyer welcomed junior high girls to “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day” Friday and began by telling them how she became interested in science, technology, engineering and math. Seated in the back is Melissa Hudnall, a scientist from Houston Museum of Natural Science.
From left, Camila Alvarez, Farah Torres, Ingrid Jimenez and De’Essence John work on the team challenge to engineer a structure to propel a ping pong ball through the air and into a cup on the floor. They are Baytown Junior High eighth graders.
Photo by Carol Skewes
Scientist Melissa Hudnall from the Houston Museum of Natural Science invited 37 girls on stage to form a closed circuit between them which lit up a small light.
The girls are students from Barbers Hill Middle School North participating in the annual ExxonMobil “Introduce a Girl to Engineering” event.
Photo by Carol Skewes
From left, Eliana Rodriguez and Victoria Salinas assemble the parts of their windmill fans.
Photo by Carol Skewes
From left, Kalei Williams, Londyn Green, Terri Curry and Kloie Jacobs build windmill fans.
Photo by Carol Skewes
From left, Fatima Garcia, Svannah Pineda, Eliana Rodriguez and Victoria Salinas finish up their windmill fans.
Photo by Carol Skewes
From left, Lea Ouliana, Jacki Conner and Jocalynn Pages put ingredients together in a chemistry experiment to make elephant toothpaste.
Photo by Carol Skewes
Photo by Carol Skewes
From left, Kaelyn Blanchard and Hailyn Gonzalez make bath fizzies. They are eighth graders at Barbers Hill Middle School South participating in ExxonMobil’s “Introduce a Girl to Engineering” day.
Photo by Carol Skewes
From left, Daisy Chavez and Alexa Rivera finish the team challenge learning more about science, technology, engineering and math in ExxonMobil’s “Introduce a Girl to Engineering” day.
An annual tradition to inspire learning about science, technology, engineering and math.
Members of the ExxonMobil WIN (Women’s Interest Network) group hosted “Introduce a Girl to Engineering” Friday, March 31 during Women’s History Month.
Bus loads of eighth graders from Barbers Hill Middle School North, Barbers Hill Middle School South, Cedar Bayou Junior School and Baytown Junior High participated in four activities to learn about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).
ExxonMobil Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant Manager Kerri Reyer welcomed the students by telling them how she became interested in science, technology, engineering and math. She gave examples of many of the things engineers work on, including chemistry, refining oil and gas, plastic packaging and production of items used in every day life.
The experiments began with Scientist Melissa Hudnall from the Houston Museum of Natural Science, on stage demonstrating electrical principals and showing various colors produced by neon, argon and other chemicals when exposed to electricity. She showed the girls how a closed electrical circuit produces light and sound, inviting 37 girls on stage to form a closed circuit between them.
Students did a Team Challenge, engineering a creation from provided parts, working within a in budget and planning the movement of a ping-pong ball from their creation to a cup on the floor. In other experiments, they built a windmill fan and a bath fizzy.
