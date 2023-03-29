Pictured from left: Baytown Area HR Manager Erik VanDuivendyk, Chemical Plant Manager Wim Blokker, Chemical Plant Process Manager Zoe Barinaga, Lee College President Dr. Lynda Villanueva, Provost & Vice President, Academic & Student Affairs Dr. Douglas Walcerz, Executive Director of Student Resource and Advocacy Center Kelli Forde-Spears and Associate Vice President, Retention & Transition / Chief Equity Officer Victoria Marron.
ExxonMobil recently donated $100,000 to Lee College for their Student Resource and Advocacy Center. Baytown Chemical Plant Manager Wim Blokker along with Chemical Plant Process Manager Zoe Barinaga were present and gifted with a tour of the college’s pilot plant and were able to see what they have planned for the new Advocacy Center. The Center’s focus is meeting the basic needs of students so that they can focus on their academics and being successful in college. Some of the services provided include access to a food pantry, hygiene and baby items, transportation assistance, emergency aid funding, professional clothing closet and childcare assistance.
“We are humbled by ExxonMobil’s generous support of the Student Resource and Advocacy Center,” said Dr. Villanueva. “This donation will help students have an opportunity to pursue their dreams and will support families for generations to come. We are thankful for ExxonMobil’s amazing partnership and support for our community.”
