As a dedicated Ross S. Sterling High School student, Camryn has immersed herself in Ranger pride by joining several clubs and honoring my school. This past football season, she was a Good Sportsmanship League (GSL) member and represented her school nearly every game, showing prideful spirit, win or lose. She has also participated in other school organizations such as the National Honor Society, Student Council officer, Secretary for the International Club, Interact Club, President of the AVID Club, Key Club, and PALS. Outside of school, she has been lucky enough to be selected as a Baytown Youth Leadership Academy member, which has allowed her to learn about the local government. Along with my participation in the community, she has remained in the top 10% for the past four years and ranked #37 in her class. In addition to volunteer work, she has worked as a guest service representative at the local water park for the past two years. Her efforts during her high school career would only exist with support and motivation from her mother, who always encourages her to push her academic boundaries. Because of this, after high school, she plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in engineering at an ABET-accredited university in Texas and participate in a co-op. Her journey as a student is far from over, but she is grateful to recognize her accomplishments in closing this higher secondary school chapter.
Eh’Rys Roach is a junior at Baytown Lee High School. Currently, she is a member of the National Honors Society, Key Club Vice President, member of the Student Council, the Student Advisory, and the Anti- Bullying Committee. She is currently enrolled in two Advanced Placement courses and two college classes. So far, she has accumulated a total of 26 college credit hours. In the future, she wishes to attend Rice University and obtain a degree in Biological Sciences and continue her education in medical school to become a Cardiothoracic Surgeon.
Patrick Amos II has attended Goose Creek Schools his entire life. As a student-athlete, he plays soccer and is involved with the National Honor Society and AVID. He routinely volunteers at his church and serves as a referee for a recreational soccer league for the City of Baytown. He has received college acceptances from Texas A&M University and the University of Texas at Arlington. He plans to major in Exercise Science.
Ray Whitlow, Jr., followed a circuitous route from Baytown to Lee College and the chair of the school’s Speech, Languages and Teacher Education division says he couldn’t have done it without a mentor.
The guest speaker at last week’s Black History Month Program at ExxonMobil who lived in Minnesota, Georgia and Barrett Station before graduating from Baytown Sterling, scored 660 and 640 on the SAT test after high school (of a possible 1,600 points) and quickly determined the military was his best option.
But a woman on his base encouraged him to try one college class and he passed. He took one after another and soon had 15 hours of credit, which allowed him to enroll in college without a proper SAT score and in college, he discovered he had dyslexia.
He went on to collect bachelor’s and master’s degrees in speech communications. He has taught at Lee College for 22 years and is the founder of Whitlow Consulting Services. As such, he has served as a public speaking consultant and keynote speaker for various corporations.
And on 2-22-23, Whitlow was the guest of ExxonMobil’s Black Employee Success Team (BEST) and encouraging a room of about 150 red- and blue-clad employees to mentor others.
“Working at ExxonMobil is a privilege. This is one of the largest and best companies in the world,” he said. “But more than just making money, this is about helping your family, which is a good thing.
“You need to be a mentor. Someone helped you, so now it’s time to go and help somebody else.”
Such is the mission of BEST.
And along with Whitlow’s colorful and empowering speech, the program featured recognitions.
Tonia Morrison, the refinery technical division manager, and Dr. David Masciola, the BTES Division Manager, were presented Lifetime Achievement Awards.
Bayo Famoriyo, the instrument engineering group lead on the Baytown Chemical Expansion Project (BCEP), received a Business Achievement Award. Chase Patten, lead electrical engineer on the BCEP project, won the Community Achievement Award.
The BEST program also honored high school students with BEST Youth Achievement Awards.
Patrick Amos II of Goose Creek Memorial High School, Eh’Rys Roach of Baytown Lee High School and Camryn Robinson of Baytown Sterling High School.
