ExxonMobil Advanced Recycling changes plastic’s destiny

Natalie Martinez, ExxonMobil North America Advanced Recycling commercial manager, explains that consumers may see artificial turf on TV, but they do not realize it is plastic. After it is ground up, it will be fed into the recycler.
Baytown is fortunate to have the first model of advanced recycling for plastic waste, using ExxonMobil’s proprietary Exxtend technology, one of the largest advanced recycling facilities in North America.
Natalie Martinez, ExxonMobil North America Advanced Recycling commercial manager, led a tour through the Baytown sorting facility recently, which feeds the ExxonMobil advanced recycling facility.
Cyclix International LLC is a joint venture created to collect and sort large quantities of plastics to feed the ExxonMobil Baytown advanced recycling facility. The pilot is in Baytown, but the dream is to replicate the idea around the world.
Houston Recycling Collaboration was formed by ExxonMobil, along with the City of Houston, LyondellBasell (normally an ExxonMobil competitor, but in this case a collaborator) and FCC Environmental Services, another partner, to collect plastic waste from consumers.
The collaboration is a public-private partnership model.
Processing material
Most of the waste arrives in bail form, gets offloaded onto a conveyor belt and to a series of shredders, before going through a densification process, and being compacted into a harder pellet that can be vacuumed into trucks to go to the ExxonMobil facility.
The Baytown facility is operated by PSC Group and managed by Cyclix.
“We work with PSC managing this facility to feed our facility,” said Martinez.
“We take the plastic film and break it down to its molecular level to later be made into polyethylene again, a circular loop. We have worked on lube oil bottles, even with residual oil still in the bottle,” said Martinez. “When you think of a water bottle, the bottle itself can be recycled, but the plastic cap is a different type of plastic, which requires advanced recycling to keep it out of a landfill.
“For plastic dry cleaner bags and grocery bags that may be mixed together, mechanical recyclers would have trouble sorting these, but to an advanced recycling facility, it does not matter,” said Martinez.
A pizza box, for example, currently goes into a landfill. Made of paper and plastic, advanced recycling can handle this type of recycling.
Another big challenge, according to Martinez, is multifamily homes where recycling is not currently available. “Our aim is for a consumer to have one recycling bin and not have to think about what should and should not go in it. Instead of the consumer making that decision, Advanced Recycling can take what would be put into a landfill.”
Pilot Kingwood Recycling program
The first pilot residential recycling program is in Kingwood, where residents can conveniently drop off nearly all types of plastics, with no sorting required.
Sorting will be done in new facilities ExxonMobil builds with Cyclix.
After approximately two years of preparation, the Baytown facility started operating in October 2022. “We have plans to duplicate and grow this operation,” said Martinez.
“We have concrete plans that by 2026, we can process 20 billion pounds of plastic waste.”
After collection, prepped plastic waste is turned in to feed that goes into the ExxonMobil advanced recycling facility in Baytown.
“It comes in as a raw form that we can feed into our unit, lots of different types of plastic waste, lots of film from consumers and commercial retail waste, large bags, sacks, cardboard boxes. It is all handled in the advanced recycling facility in Baytown,” said Martinez.
The Kingwood recycling program launched by the Houston Recycling Collaboration is the model.
Baytown Rotarians learn about Advanced Recycling
Michelle Salim is the Advanced Recycling program manager at the ExxonMobil Spring Campus, who started as an engineer in Baytown. She spoke to the Rotary Club of Baytown recently about ExxonMobil’s Advanced Recycling.
“Advanced Recycling starts with our use and disposal of plastic,” said Salim. “We can attribute the amount of plastic waste processed into new virgin quality products, known as certified circular plastics, made into everyday products like food packaging.”
Mechanical Recycling vs. Advanced Recycling
• Trash is taken to the landfill, by a city’s contractor.
• Recycling is typically delivered to a material recovery facility and sorted, either using optical sorters or physical sorters, to be sent on to a mechanical recycler. For example, cardboard would be sent to a paper mill.
Types of plastics that can be sent to a mechanical recycler and made into new plastics, however, are limited, according to Salim.
Plastic either goes to a landfill or is mechanically recycled, but only if it is clean, well sorted and made from only one type of plastic.
The reality is that most waste is not clean and most plastics today are made up of multiple layers and multiple types of plastic, according to Salim.
“Each time an item is mechanically recycled, it can carry along some of the contaminants from the original piece of waste and it starts to lose some of its material properties. Both contamination and the loss of its product performance qualities limit how these products can be turned into something new by mechanical recycling,” said Salim.
“Advanced recycling helps to create value out of the plastics that are hard to mechanically recycle. It turns the item into its molecular building blocks and those become raw materials for a new virgin quality material,” said Salim.
Salim described advanced recycling as a necessary complement to mechanical recycling.
ISSC Plus Certification
“Based on a third-party certification, we have received from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus, we can take credit for the amount of plastic waste that we process through our system and turn into certified circular polymers that we can then sell to our customers,” said Salim.
“For every pound of certified circular plastic our customers buy from us, they can be confident that at least one pound of plastic waste was removed from the environment and from the waste stream. This allows them to work toward their sustainability goals and creates a more circular economy for plastics,” said Salim.
“In December we started our large-scale facility, with a capacity to process 80 million pounds of plastic waste,” said Salim. As of January 2023, they have already processed 15 million pounds of plastic waste and sold certified circular plastics globally.
The big picture
Salim explained ExxonMobil has recently done a carbon footprint assessment on the feedstock that is sent to the Baytown advanced recycling facility.
“For every 1,000 tons of plastic waste we process, there are at least 19 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, as compared to if we had processed virgin crude-based feedstocks,” said Salim.
By the end of year 2026, ExxonMobil plans to process 500,000 metric tons a year, with global expansion plans. According to Salim, they are assessing Baton Rouge, Beaumont and Joliet, Illinois — as well as at sites in Belgium, the Netherlands, Singapore and Canada.
“The first and most challenging step is collection. We have partnered across the value chain to make this happen. Cyclix has plans to increase the amount of plastic that is recycled from 10 percent to 90 percent. Cyclix’ first circularity center is planned for 2024,” said Salim.
“Advanced recycling is key to helping us to address plastic waste and create a circular plastic economy. We are doing this right here in Baytown and we are going to take this around the world,” said Salim.
