GREATER BAYTOWN

ExxonMobil Advanced Recycling changes plastic’s destiny

Carol Skewes

Baytown is fortunate to have the first model of advanced recycling for plastic waste, using ExxonMobil’s proprietary Exxtend technology, one of the largest advanced recycling facilities in North America. 

Natalie Martinez, ExxonMobil North America Advanced Recycling commercial manager, led a tour through the Baytown sorting facility recently, which feeds the ExxonMobil advanced recycling facility.

Natalie Martinez, ExxonMobil North America Advanced Recycling commercial manager, explains that consumers may see artificial turf on TV, but they do not realize it is plastic. After it is ground up, it will be fed into the recycler.
Pictured are mounds of plastic that will be prepped to go to the ExxonMobil Advanced Recycling facility in Baytown.
Michelle Salim, Advanced Recycling Program Manager at the ExxonMobil Spring Campus, spoke to the Rotary Club of Baytown recently.

An error occurred