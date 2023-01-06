Happy New Year everyone! I hope all our readers are doing well and best wishes to all of your families in 2023.
And if the first week of local sports back in full swing is any indication, it’s going to be an exciting year for some of Baytown area teams.
One team that has captured the spotlight is the Lee College Navigators, who are No. 16 in the National Junior College Athletic Association rankings. The Navigators faced a rigorous early season schedule that included six highly rated NJCAA teams. It’s evident that facing the higher level of competition has paid off, as Lee is currently 13-3 on the season and 5-0 in conference.
Head Coach Nick Wade guided the Navigators to a national tournament berth last year and the 2023 team is looking like a group that is making a strong run for a Region 14 title and a return trip to Hutchinson, Kansas. Stay tuned.
The District 17-5A boys basketball season could also turn out to be interesting. Goose Creek Memorial has an early lead with a 2-0 record in league play, including an overtime victory over Barbers Hill on Tuesday. Going into the game, the Eagles were the No. 17 ranked team in Class 5A. GCM was also the team that knocked Barbers Hill out of the playoffs last year.
With the Patriots’ win, it created a logjam in the standings as six teams all had identical 1-1 records. It brought to mind a comment that Barbers Hill head coach Chris Pennington shared with me at the beginning of the season. He said, “this district is solid, anyone could beat anybody on any given night…you have to be at your best every time you take the floor.”
Pennington’s statement rings true so far. It could be an interesting race that could go down to the wire.
Barbers Hill, led by super scorer Dalanna Carter, entered the weekend 19-5 and No. 12 in the state. But 17-5A girls basketball is close, too. Crosby and Port Arthur Memorial are each just one game back after four of 14 district games.
With hoops action in full swing, high school soccer teams have kicked off action. Baytown Lee, Sterling, Barbers Hill and Crosby all competed in the GCCISD Varsity Classic at Ron Kramer Field on the Lee campus and Al Dennis Field at Sterling.
The Ganders advanced to the third round of the playoffs last season, the farthest of any soccer team in Lee history. Sterling got off to a hot 2-0 start in the after the first day of tournament.
Next weekend, Baytown is host to a girls soccer tournament.
And believe it or not, baseball and softball are around the corner. High school teams will start practicing at the start of February, with scrimmages to follow quickly thereafter, followed by tournament play. I can hear the “ping” of aluminum bats already.
Best of luck to all of our teams and student-athletes. They all deserve our support.
