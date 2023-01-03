Former Baytown Lee distance running star Sesar Figueroa, left in a screenshot from the page of Houston Christian head track coach Theresa Fuqua. Fuqua coached Figueroa when he was three-times All-Conference for University of Houston and Figueroa has worked as Fuqua's associate head track coach and recruiting coordinator after Fuqua moved to HCU in 2007. A lawsuit has accused Figueroa of sexual misconduct with a female track performer he coached.
Photo from Houston Christian University athletic department website
A former high school and college standout from Baytown has been accused of sexual misconduct against female students while associate head track coach at Houston Christian University.
Houston’s Buzbee Law Firm filed the lawsuit alleging Sesar Figueroa, 38, “preyed upon” women track athletes at HCU “when they were most vulnerable,” and names as defendants Figueroa, a 2002 Baytown Lee grad, and HCU, formerly Houston Baptist University.
The lawsuit was filed Dec. 30 on behalf of Jane Doe No. 1, an unnamed track and field athlete, and says it is one of multiple ones that will be filed against the former coach.
Figueroa, the lawsuit says, was “enabled by HCU’s complete lack of oversight.”
The 2004 Cross Country Athlete of the Year in Conference USA for the University of Houston “physically and mentally assaulted and degraded” Jane Doe No. 1 for several years by sending “sexually charged messages” and frequently offering her opportunities to compete in big meets in exchange for sex, the lawsuit says.
Additionally, Figueroa allegedly insisted on performing private massages, which often led to coerced sex, according to court documents available online Monday night.
The Buzbee Law Firm is headed by Tony Buzbee, a former Houston mayoral candidate. He was the lawyer for about two dozen women who accused former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, then settled their lawsuits out of court.
Although two grand juries declined to charge Watson, the NFL suspended Watson for 11 games and fined him $5 million "for predatory behavior" after the Cleveland Browns traded for him and signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract last spring.
The suit against Figueroa and the school charges that HCU “turned a blind eye” after several students spoke out against Figueroa’s alleged behavior.
The lawsuit says that male student-athletes reported Figueroa for giving preferential treatment to female student-athletes, but HCU took no action until another student filed a criminal complaint against him. Then the school terminated Figueroa, the suit said.
Figueroa’s Facebook account was taken down Monday evening after news of the lawsuit broke. A list of Baytown Lee distance-running records does not include any mention of Figueroa, who, according to a cached bio from his University of Houston days, finished third in the state high school cross country meet while attending Baytown Lee.
The UH bio says Figueroa was a three-year all-conference award winner in Conference USA, who helped UH to its first conference championship in cross country since 1959. It says he was named MVP of the Lee cross country team three times.
