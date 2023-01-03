A former high school and college standout from Baytown has been accused of sexual misconduct against female students while associate head track coach at Houston Christian University.

Houston’s Buzbee Law Firm filed the lawsuit alleging Sesar Figueroa, 38, “preyed upon” women track athletes at HCU “when they were most vulnerable,” and names as defendants Figueroa, a 2002 Baytown Lee grad, and HCU, formerly Houston Baptist University.

