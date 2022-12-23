Looks like the Game of The Year for NFL fans in Baytown will be delayed at least until the playoffs.
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that former Lee High ball-boy Jalen Hurts will not play against the Dallas Cowboys at Jerry World on Christmas Eve because of a sprained shoulder.
Three months ago, Baytown Sun compadre Mark Kramer reminded folks that Hurts, the Eagles third-year quarterback, spent as much time in a Baytown field house as a kid as he later did the Channelview one where his dad coached him in high school.
Since that big Monday Night Football performance Sept. 19, Hurts has the Eagles at 13-1 and he has developed into the favorite to be named MVP of this NFL season.
I’m here to remind or reveal something I wasn’t aware of until recently -- that Hurts’ development has come with a big assist from another Baytown connection.
Former Ganders quarterback Brian Johnson is the Eagles’ quarterback coach.
And, in the opinion of longtime NFL reporter Adam Schefter, Johnson is destined to be a head coach in the league one day soon.
On his podcast, Schefter noted the big improvement Hurts has made since Johnson’s gameday move down from the coaching booth to the sidelines about a year and a half ago.
Hurts has led the Eagles to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
Johnson, who’s known Hurts since the third-year Eagles QB was about 4 years old, deflected the praise.
“We made a big list of things we wanted to improve on, and there’s no doubt in my mind, he’s put in the work he needed to make himself the best player he could be,” Johnson said.
Hurts guided Alabama to the national championship game in 2018 but was replaced by current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and transferred to play his final college season at Oklahoma.
Johnson was heading into his junior year at Crosby until a new coach with a quarterbacking son moved to town.
Johnson made the move to Baytown but had to play his first year at Lee as a receiver while Ganders coach Dick Olin’s stepson, Drew Tate, played the final record-setting year of his high school career.
I lost track of Brian after covering his career at the University of Utah, where he was the fifth of Olin’s seven straight Ganders QBs to play D-1 football.
Turns out he’s been busy. And, for such a low-key guy, Johnson’s spent a lot of time in the company of some high-powered names in football coaching.
He was recruited to Utah in 2004 by assistant coach Dan Mullen. Urban Meyer, who was about to become a national name as Florida head coach and ultimately win national championships at Florida and Ohio State, was head coach at Utah then.
After Johnson quarterbacked the Utes to an unbeaten 13-0 record clinched with a Sugar Bowl win over Nick Saban’s Alabama team, Johnson was offered a significant salary to stay on at Utah as an assistant coach by then head coach Kyle Whittingham.
“They thought enough of Brian as a person and a potential coach that they offered him a job when he graduated and he was going to be paid $125,000,” Olin said.
“He was like 22 and it was 2009, and $125,000, that was a lot of money.”
After deciding that playing pro football was not his path, Johnson returned to Utah in 2010, as quarterbacks coach.
Johnson was not available to contribute to this piece but tracking the upward trajectory of his career is easy with a few keystrokes.
In 2012, at 24, he became the youngest offensive coordinator on college football’s highest level when Utah promoted him.
Before leaving the Salt Lake City school, Johnson spent a season on staff with Dennis Erickson, who, as Utah quarterbacks coach was winding down a long career that had seen him coach two national championship teams at the University of Miami.
Ironically, Olin credits Erickson with developing much of the passing game he employed at Baytown Lee.
From 2014-16, Johnson coached the quarterbacks at Mississippi State. Mullen was head coach there and current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the star QB.
In 2017, Johnson was the offensive coordinator at the University of Houston but rejoined Mullen at the University of Florida, where he was OC for three years, 2018-2020.
In 2021, first-year Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hired Johnson as Philadelphia’s quarterbacks coach and that reunited him with Hurts.
“I’ve been around so many great coaches that have helped me,” Johnson told Schefter. “The biggest thing I’ve learned is you can be successful in a bunch of different ways. You have to continue to learn and grow, no matter how long you’ve been in it.
“And you have to stay yourself.”
