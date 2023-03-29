An ex-Baytown police officer was involved in a shooting with a suspected burglar after chasing and then hitting his vehicle, law enforcement officials said.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on his Twitter account that Harris County Sheriff Deputies responded to an incident at East Wallisville Road and Thompson Road, near Highlands Junior High, at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
“It was reported a male hit another male with a vehicle and then gunfire may have been exchanged between the two,” Gonzalez Tweeted. “Both males have been transported to hospitals; one of the two was taken by (Life Flight).”
Gonzalez later Tweeted that, while preliminary, a retired police officer “located a male, he believed to be a burglary suspect.”
“The retired officer struck the male with the vehicle,” Gonzalez Tweeted.
Officials said the officer began to follow the suspect after a home in Highlands Crossing was burglarized. A video shown on KRTK-13 shows a suspect kicking in a door and entering through the backdoor. The homeowner was not in the house at the time. The burglar does not take anything and leaves soon after an alarm goes off.
Other surveillance footage captured the suspect walking in the neighborhood after the break-in. The retired officer, who lives on the same street, saw the suspect and reportedly followed him in his vehicle. Shortly after that, the two had a confrontation, which led to a shootout.
Gonzalez added that the former police officer and the suspected burglar were said to be in fair condition.
