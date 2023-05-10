Equine therapy lifts spirits of children with special needs

Twin brothers Jacob and Matthew Parker are students at SpiritHorse Liberty Therapeutic Riding Center. The program, geared toward those with special needs, builds core and muscle strength, aids in focus and balance while instilling self-respect, discipline and social skills.
You know you’ve entered into an extraordinary place when you’re greeted by beautiful, majestic and gentle horses. And then you get an even warmer welcome from a group of folks, some whom are grooming horses at the stable, while others are busy getting equipment and the arena prepared for their special visitors. You’ve arrived at SpiritHorse Liberty Therapeutic Riding Center, a facility that provides therapeutic riding lessons for those with special needs.
For 13 years, SpiritHorse has provided therapy for children and adults, including those with cerebral palsy, autism, attention deficit disorder, down syndrome, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and even the physically challenged. Just as remarkable as their service, is the fact that it is provided free of charge. (Riders without special needs may ride for a $30 donation.)
Each lesson, which is typically one hour a week, includes horse management as part of the curriculum, incorporating responsibility and ownership. Each student, to their own ability, leads, grooms and saddles the horses before and after each lesson.
While riding, their individual needs are being addressed by their certified instructors and volunteers.
Building core and muscle strength, aiding focus and balance while instilling self-respect, discipline, social ability and cognitive processing are the goals and benefits of this therapy.
The center, located off FM563 (approximately 10 miles north of I-10), serves residents from the Liberty/Dayton area, Anahuac, Baytown and Mont Belvieu. Others make the drive from Nacogdoches, Livingston, Katy and Cleveland. In 2022 alone, approximately 500 children visited SpiritHorse for lessons.
Executive Director Donna Wiebelhaus has given her time, resources and heart to helping youngsters. As a young girl, she would pray that she’d have six children when she grew up – she’s raised nine, four of her own and five foster children. She also did childcare at home, usually taking care of 14 kids a day. As a retiree from Dayton ISD, she was responsible for more youth. And with the opening of SpiritHorse, she has added even more children to her family.
“Be careful what you pray for. God just might answer it. I now have those six kids… times six… times six.... times six…,” she said with a laugh.
Wiebelhaus got her first horse when she was in her early twenties and has had at least two ever since. She still participates in cattle sorting competitions. She is currently a captain with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse and uses her personal horses to assist in the search for missing persons, evidence and other duties as called upon.
“I was looking for a place where the posse could ride and have meetings, without having to pay a bunch of money. Then someone suggested I also look into helping kids with special needs with horse therapy. So, I bought this land, got licensed and certified and started SpiritHorse in April 2010,” she explained.
Wiebelhaus had to learn about children’s disabilities, what to do with the horses in relation to the children and how to be a therapeutic riding person. She was required to attend several riding clinics with hands-on training. Then eight months later, she earned her certification.
“You really have to know what to do with a horse before starting something like this,” she pointed out. “I learned how to ride through roping. I didn’t go to school for it. So, I had to learn and reteach my horses the ‘proper’ way.”
The results from equine therapy are undeniable.
“I have seen a 3-year-old girl learn to sit up; a 4-year-old autistic boy compose his first complete sentence, all directly related to their therapy here,” Wiebelhaus recalls. “One lady with PTSD comes out and brushes the horses to relieve stress.
“One of my foster daughters has spina bifida and by looking at her x-rays you can see the dramatic straightening of her spine. The doctor asked if she was taking rehab or physical therapy somewhere. I told him, ‘No, but she does ride horses every day.’”
That daughter went on to be a winning barrel racer, which is attributed to her riding strength and the confidence she gained from equine therapy.
Twelve-year-old twin brothers Jacob and Matthew Parker have been riding at SpiritHorse for three years. When Matthew was born, he was smaller than his brother. He had dislocated hips, hyperextended knees and has a condition called arthrogryposis (stiffness in multiple joints and muscle weakness). Jacob is fully capable.
Their mother, Katie has nothing but praise for SpiritHorse and the results she’s seen in both boys.
“They come every week and just love it. SpiritHorse has gone above and beyond building their strength and confidence,” said Katie.
“I love coming here because I get to spend time outside and riding horses. They’re trained by professionals, so I know I can trust them. Everyone here is so kind and nice. And now my brother isn’t as wobbly so much anymore,” Jacob said with a proud glance towards his twin.
“I like coming here because I love horses in general. And I get to hang out with Parker (his instructor),” said Matthew with a gleam in his eye as he headed over to greet his favorite horse Shadow. “Riding helps my balance and has made me stronger.”
Matthew isn’t able to straddle a horse like most others, so he has to ride ‘forward’. SpiritHorse meets his needs by having him use a special needs saddle that was donated by a former paralyzed student, who passed it along when he couldn’t ride any longer.
Parker Harbold, the instructor Matthew mentioned, is a former Marine who was injured in action. He came to SpiritHorse through the Wounded Warrior project. He built custom stirrups for Matthew and is currently training Shadow to respond to neck cues instead of the traditional flank cues.
The real stars at SpiritHorse are … well… the horses.
The center currently has eight horses “on staff.” Wiebelhaus likes to use American Quarter Horses because they are so even-tempered and quiet. But she also has an amazing American Paint Horse and a sturdy Haflinger in the stable.
The horses go through months of training. They must be extremely calm, quiet, obedient and have excellent manners. They can’t kick or jump. They go through rigorous drills that desensitize them to objects, loud noises and distractions.
“If they don’t measure up, we don’t keep them,” Wiebelhaus declared.
In addition to the work at SpiritHorse, the horses are kept busy with other assignments.
Wiebelhaus takes some of them out to the Line Camp Cowboy Church in Devers to show off their skills on an obstacle course and just to let them “play.”
“The kids really enjoy seeing that,” she said with a smile. “The church is in the process of getting some cattle and I want to exhibit the horses’ sorting abilities there as well.”
The horses can be seen at various community events and schools where they are helpful in informing the public about SpiritHorse and equine therapy. Some of the area schools bring their special needs students to the center for field trips, where they all get the opportunity to ride. Wiebelhaus is even training one of the horses to bow, so when she’s at a funeral with the posse, the horse will bow down to show respect to the family.
Some female students at SpiritHorse did so well with their riding, Wiebelhaus started a drill team so they could have more to do. The team, which consists of six teenage girls, demonstrates synchronized riding skills in choreographed routines around the arena. They have been performing at local rodeos and exhibitions.
Two members of the team are sisters Savannah and Sophia Byers who have been riding for seven years at SpiritHorse.
“Savannah used to be so scared of the horses and would just watch Sophia ride. Eventually, she got on a horse and just loves riding now,” said their grandmother, Rosanna Gourlay. “And she was extremely shy. Coming here and riding with the drill team has boosted her confidence that now she talks to everyone.”
As impressive as the horses are, they need help to do their jobs.
SpiritHorse is always seeking volunteer instructors to guide the riders through their lessons. No experience is needed and the center will provide in-depth training. Each child requires their own volunteer when riding – so the more volunteers they have, the more the children get to participate.
Even though grants are received from foundations and corporations, 97 percent of funding for SpiritHorse comes from the community and fundraisers. They have an amazing group of sponsors, but still need assistance with the upkeep of those hard-working horses. Donations towards hay, feed, ground maintenance items, vaccinations, veterinarian and farrier services are always needed. And as SpiritHorse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, all donations are tax deductible.
See all of the great articles and photos in Greater Baytown's May issue!
SpiritHorse Liberty Therapeutic Riding Center is truly an extraordinary place that helps those with special needs reach their full potential through the interactions with their impressive horses.
The center is open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 2 to 9 p.m. However, they are open only six months out of the year, March through May and September through November.
If you are in need of their services, have a child that could benefit from the program or would like to donate or volunteer, please contact Donna Wiebelhaus at 936-641-0165 or stop by the facility at 50 PR 138, Liberty. For more information email spirithorseliberty@yahoo.com, follow them on Facebook or visit SpiritHorseLiberty.org.
********
HEALING HOOVES
New riding center offers closer proximity to those in the Baytown area
Donna Wiebelhaus, director of SpiritHorse, lends her support to another equine therapy facility in Jasper led by Michea Ford. Together they are coaching and guiding Olivia Duffey and Tiffiney Fite who recently celebrated the grand opening of Healing Hooves, a new facility in the upper west area of Dayton. This addition to SpiritHorse, is located at 2303 CR 624, and will have shorter travel time for riders from the Baytown, Mont Belvieu and Crosby areas. They are currently holding classes every other Saturday for those with special needs. They are working to raise enough money to get their arena covered so classes won’t be affected by the weather.
“I’ve always loved horses and my husband bought me a very special horse, who’s just so calm and gentle, and I thought to myself, ‘this is a special needs horse’. Once I met with Donna, we just clicked, and I went for training and certification, and now we’re very excited to be up and running,” said Duffey.
Healing Hooves’ mission is to provide a safe and compassionate environment that fosters physical, emotional and behavioral growth in programs that utilize the intuitive nature of the horse to enrich the quality of life for people of all ages.
For more information on Healing Hooves, contact Olivia at 832-877-3459 or Tiffiney at 832-540-5720. Follow them on Facebook for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.