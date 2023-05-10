 Skip to main content
Horsing Around at SpiritHorse Liberty

Equine therapy lifts spirits of children with special needs

IMG_2536coverWEB.jpg

Twin brothers Jacob and Matthew Parker are students at SpiritHorse Liberty Therapeutic Riding Center. The program, geared toward those with special needs, builds core and muscle strength, aids in focus and balance while instilling self-respect, discipline and social skills.

 Photo by Cheryl Donatto

You know you’ve entered into an extraordinary place when you’re greeted by beautiful, majestic and  gentle horses. And then you get an even warmer welcome from a group of folks, some whom are grooming horses at the stable, while others are busy getting equipment and the arena prepared for their special visitors. You’ve arrived at SpiritHorse Liberty Therapeutic Riding Center, a facility that provides therapeutic riding lessons for those with special needs.

For 13 years, SpiritHorse has provided therapy for children and adults, including those with cerebral palsy, autism, attention deficit disorder, down syndrome, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and even the physically challenged. Just as remarkable as their service, is the fact that it is provided free of charge. (Riders without special needs may ride for a $30 donation.)

IMG_2231donna-boyWEB.jpg

Donna Wiebelhaus with one of her students, Matthew Parker, who uses a special saddle for his riding therapy.
IMG_2218hands-outWEB.jpg

Instructor Parker Harbold goes through various exercises with Matthew to work on his balance.
IMG_2276toss-parkerWEB.jpg

Instructor Parker Harbold goes through various exercises with Jacob to work on his coordination.
IMG_2325girlsWEB.jpg

Sisters Savannah (left) and Sophia, members of the drill team, practice their choreographed routine.

