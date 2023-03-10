The Baytown Police Department mourns the loss of one of their own. On March 9, 2023, K9 Lenin was pronounced dead by Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists after obtaining a bite from a poisonous snake from an incident that occurred during an on-duty training exercise on March 8. K-9 Lenin fought the effects of the venom and veterinarians did everything possible to save him, unfortunately, it was not enough. He was the first Explosive Ordinance Detection K9 (bomb/gun) dog for the department. Though he was only with them for a short time, he made a lasting impact on the K9 Unit, police department and community.
He was assigned to K9 Officer Kinzie #53 and assigned badge number 253.
K9 Lenin was born on Aug. 26, 2020 in Hungary. He is what is called a “Maliherd,” which is mix breed between a Belgium Malinois and German Shepherd.
K9 Officer Kinzie and K9 Lenin went through an extensive training session at Houston K9 Academy, as well as in-house training, and became certified Aug. 25, 2022. Over the next seven months they were utilized on several large explosive sweeps in and around the Baytown area, including the Pasadena Convention Center. In 2022, K9 Lenin conducted three explosive sweeps and 17 weapons sweeps. He found 10 firearms in 2022 and located nine items of evidence, which include shell casings.
In 2023, K9 Officer Kinzie and K9 Lenin picked up where they left off and had one explosive sweep and seven firearm sweeps thus far. Just this year, K9 Lenin located three firearms and one additional item of evidence, shell casings.
In Feb. 2023, K9 Officer Kinzie and K9 Lenin went to Dothan, AL to compete and train in a week-long seminar against 75 other K9 Teams. K9 Officer Kinzie and K9 Lenin won the Top Bomb Dog Award, second place for Bomb Scramble and third place for Bomb Vehicles.
