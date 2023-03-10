K9 Lenin

K9 Lenin

 Kenneth Hockless

The Baytown Police Department mourns the loss of one of their own. On March 9, 2023, K9 Lenin was pronounced dead by Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists after obtaining a bite from a poisonous snake from an incident that occurred during an on-duty training exercise on March 8. K-9 Lenin fought the effects of the venom and veterinarians did everything possible to save him, unfortunately, it was not enough. He was the first Explosive Ordinance Detection K9 (bomb/gun) dog for the department. Though he was only with them for a short time, he made a lasting impact on the K9 Unit, police department and community.

He was assigned to K9 Officer Kinzie #53 and assigned badge number 253.

