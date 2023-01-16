Dr. Lynda Villanueva and Dr. Greg Poole

Lee College President Dr. Lynda Villanueva and Barbers Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole

 Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis

Leaders from Lee College and Barbers Hill ISD discussed the proposed branch college in Mont Belvieu at the Kiwanis Club of Baytown meeting on Thursday.

Preliminary plans call for a $30 million, 60,000-square-foot building at the corner of FM 1409 and Gill Parkway in Mont Belvieu. The proposed campus is expected to have a slew of student services, providing the folks in Barbers Hill with pretty much the same amenities available at Lee College in Baytown.

