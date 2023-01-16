Leaders from Lee College and Barbers Hill ISD discussed the proposed branch college in Mont Belvieu at the Kiwanis Club of Baytown meeting on Thursday.
Preliminary plans call for a $30 million, 60,000-square-foot building at the corner of FM 1409 and Gill Parkway in Mont Belvieu. The proposed campus is expected to have a slew of student services, providing the folks in Barbers Hill with pretty much the same amenities available at Lee College in Baytown.
State law allows for the formation of a branch college campus in which the tax moneys raised can only be utilized within the jurisdiction of the district. The tax associated with a Barbers Hill college cannot by law exceed 5 cents per $100 valuation.
The fast-growing West Chambers County school district has long sought a community college campus. State legislation was filed on behalf of Barbers Hill in three consecutive sessions starting in 2015, but each time the measure did not make it out of committee.
Lee College administration and elected officials strongly opposed each attempt by Barbers Hill to find a way to establish a community college campus outside of Lee’s control.
That was then, however.
Dr. Lynda Villanueva, Lee College president, said in 2019 when she was applying for presidencies, she told some of her colleagues she was seriously considering Lee College.
“And I can tell you that across the board, people said, and I’m just going to be honest, ‘do not apply to Lee College,’” Villanueva said. “And they told me that Lee College was embroiled in a bitter feud and dispute with Barbers Hill Independent School District and that a lot of bad blood between these two entities. And they also told me that pigs would fly before we would ever get along.”
Villanueva said she prefers actual data and began to examine BHISD on her own.
“What I found was amazing,” she said. “They have some of the highest college-going rates of any school district in Texas. And they have been able to do just magnificent things under the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole. And so, I thought, who wouldn’t want to partner with this particular individual in the school district? And I love a great challenge. So, I applied, and I was lucky to be offered the position of president, and here I am.”
Villanueva said she reached out to Poole and realized the rift between the college and the school district was misunderstood.
“It was never about Lee College,” she said. “It was always about his vision and his board’s vision … and the fact that they wanted to have their own community college. So, it was clear to me that they just wanted the very best for their school district.”
Poole opened his remarks with: “I’m sure some of you are thinking Hell has officially frozen over,” referring to the previous legislative fights over the issue with Lee College.
Poole and Villanueva have had extensive dialogue throughout the process, and a steering committee of officials from Barbers Hill, Lee College, Chambers County, and the City of Mont Belvieu worked together to prepare the application to the state higher education board.
Also, Chambers County commissioners and Mont Belvieu council have approved resolutions in support of the college plan.
Poole said the district and college can operate a branch campus without raising the tax rate.
“So, how are we doing it with no tax increase? Because we’re very fortunate,” he said, referring to Barbers Hill’s remarkable tax base and district resources.
“We’re going to tell our voters that we’re going to lower the tax rate by 5 cents while we add 5 cents for the college,” he said. “So basically, we’re getting what we set out to get years and years ago -- a quality campus.”
Villanueva added they plan to make the new campus as much a comprehensive college as the main Baytown campus.
“That means that there will be transfer programs for students who intend to transfer to a university. And there will be continuing ed or non-credit classes,” she said.
This could also include adult basic education classes, GED classes and English as a Second Language classes.
Villanueva said there could be new programs at the branch campus that are not offered at the main campus in Baytown. These classes include respiratory therapy, sonography, sterile processing, and pharmacy technician. She added they might try to offer cybersecurity classes as well.
The two entities await a vote from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to allow the college and school district to establish the branch campus officially. Villanueva said there are still some procedural hurdles to get through before the application is reviewed and the board votes on establishing the proposed campus branch.
Once that hurdle is cleared, Barbers Hill and Lee College governing boards must also vote to approve the plan. Then Barbers Hill taxpayers would vote to establish a branch campus.
Currently, there are 10 branch colleges in Texas, and even fewer that are directly tied to a school district.
