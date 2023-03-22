Easter Egg Hunt April 1 Mont Belvieu Mar 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mont Belvieu has something egg-stra special coming Saturday, April 1.Their annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Little League fields will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. with:• Egg hunts for all ages• Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny himself• Refreshments sponsored by Community Resource Federal Credit UnionThis is also a great opportunity for volunteer hours anyone is seeking some or just wants to get involved. Sign up at: https://bit.ly/EasterVol23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hunting Linguistics Sports Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown-March 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Leslie Edward Haas Mar 20, 2023 Sun Weekly Survey How do you feel about the Lee College Navigators getting snubbed from the national tournament? You voted: Angry Disappointed Don't care Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Crawfish Shack celebrating its 20th season Citizen of the Year - R. D. Burnside Fellow officers say goodbye to beloved K9 Citizen of the Year 2023 - Steve Daniele West Chambers County Chamber announces Volunteers of the Year Citizen of the Year 2023 Finalist: Gina Guillory House Bill 8 could be bonanza for Lee College Citizen of the Year 2023 Finalist: Maria "Pete" Lester Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo shot at motel, one deadPolice seek person of interest in deadly motel shootingHomelessness - I am done looking awayBoys hoops All-District selections namedOptimists fry fish for scholarshipsJoyce Lee Hughes CloudtBaytown lawyer among top 10 trucking attorneysGoose Creek CISD Battle of the BooksWiley Winston GardnerMotel murder 'person of interest' now a suspect ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor Letter to the editor: Many rivers to cross Mar 20, 2023 0 Student Loan Bankruptcy Rights - Letter to the Editor Mar 17, 2023 0 Raymond Martin’s opinion - Letter to the Editor Mar 15, 2023 0 Alcohol related boating accidents are 100 percent preventable - Letter to the Editor Mar 15, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Children, our most valuable treasure Mar 6, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Open Beaches Act Mar 1, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads Goose Creek Consolidated Mar 21, 2023 *HAULING HANK* Will haul-off trash, Mar 21, 2023 AAA Quality Tree Trim & Removal For Mar 21, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.