The top high school players that are heading to college this fall from the East and West regions of the Houston area will face off in another fast-paced meeting in the 20th annual Bayou Bowl.

The time for kickoff is almost here.

After a week full of events, players and coaches are gearing up for the 20th annual Bayou Bowl at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belvieu on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and admission to the game is free.

