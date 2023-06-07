The time for kickoff is almost here.
After a week full of events, players and coaches are gearing up for the 20th annual Bayou Bowl at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belvieu on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and admission to the game is free.
The City of Mont Belvieu is serving as host for the event that will feature standout high school players from the Houston area divided by geographic areas forming the East and West teams.
Former Baytown Lee and NFL quarterback Clint Stoerner will serve as Honorary Head Coach for the East team. Leading the West team as honorary coach will be former Houston Oilers quarterback Dan Pastorini. Barbers Hill head coach Carl Abseck will lead the East squad, while the West team will be led by Cypress Park’s Greg Rogers.
“We’re very excited to be a part of this event,” Abseck said. “This has been a good week and this game will provide an opportunity to see some outstanding athletes who will starting their college football teams this fall.”
Two of the players in Saturday’s game are Barbers Hill’s very own Ryan Webb and Theron Pierre. Webb was a standout three-year letterman on the offensive line, while Pierre was an impact player in the Eagle secondary as a defensive back.
“Both of them are great players and fine young men,” Abseck said. “It will be great to share the field with them one last time.”
Special events during the week leading up to Saturday’s game, included the Bayou Bowl scholarship golf tournament was held this past Monday at Eagle Pointe Golf Club, followed by a media day event that was open to youths and the public on Thursday.
Media Day was held at the Lloyd E. Kelley Multipurpose Indoor Practice Facility on the Barbers Hill campus. During the event, kids were able to collect autographs from the players and coaches, including Pastorini.
The media day also attracted attention on radio airwaves as Stoerner hosted his radio show, “The Drive with Stoerner and Hughley,” on Houston’s SportsRadio610 from the event.
Saturday’s game is sponsored by the Greater Houston Football Coaches Association (GHFCA), a 501(c) (3) organization, with the proceeds going to scholarships for male and female athletes, male/female, in the Greater Houston Area.
Scholarship Awards range from $1,500-$2,500 per recipient. Sponsorships from the Bayou Bowl Game allow the GHFCA to offer monetary assistance to numerous area athletes
