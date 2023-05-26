The Class 5A Regional Semifinal between Barbers Hill and Magnolia West was a clash between two teams riding six-game winning streaks.
However, it was Magnolia West (32-4) that continued to have the hot hand as they swept the Eagles in two games to advance to the regional final against their district rival Lake Creek.
Barbers Hill, 2021 state champion, ended its season with a 24-12-1 overall record. The Eagles captured the District 17-5A championship with a 12-1 campaign.
In Game 1, Magnolia West pitcher James Ellwanger shut out the Eagles for the first time since April 21 for the 4-0 victory at the University of Houston’s Schroeder Field on Wednesday.
Ellwanger, who is headed to Dallas Baptist University, threw a complete game three-hit shutout. The tall right-hander’s pitches reached speeds of 97 mph and consistently lighting up the radar between 93-95 mph.
The Eagles had their best chance to get on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Carson Garrett was hit by a pitch, and Gage Kimble moved Garrett to third on a base hit up the middle. Kimble moved to second base on a throwing error, giving the Eagles runners on second and third with one out.
Ellwanger struck out the next two Eagles to put an end to the threat.
Sophomore Ayden Mooring got the start for the Eagles and giving up 11 hits and four runs to the Mustang offense. Junior Eagle pitcher Jase Melancon relieved Mooring and shut the Mustangs down for the final two frames.
Game 2 shifted to Don Sanders Field on the campus of Sam Houston State University on Thursday night. Magnolia West scored all of its runs in the first inning and held off Barbers Hill the rest of the way to take a 3-1 victory and punch their ticket to the region final.
In the opening frame, Magnolia West’s Caylon Dygert drew a bases loaded walk from Eagle pitcher Briley Van to score the first run of the contest. Jackson Blank then drove in a run with an RBI single. Moments later, a sacrifice fly by Trenton Buckley brought the final run home of the evening for the Mustangs.
The Eagles tightened the score in the top of the third. Carson Garrett slapped a two-out single to left-center and Gage Kimble walked to put runners at first and second. Carson Dunham recorded the only RBI of the series for the Eagles, scoring Garrett on a single. Magnolia West’s Dygert sensed the threat by inducing a ground ball fielder’s choice to close out the frame.
