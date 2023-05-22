Defense won Game 1, but this time it was the Barbers Hill offense that powered a 12-3 second game sweep over state top-ranked Friendswood and advanced the Eagles to the Region 3 Semifinals.
The Eagles (27-10-1) will face Magnolia West (29-4) in the opening game of the series at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Houston’s Schroeder Park. Game 2 will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Don Sanders Stadium on the Sam Houston State University campus in Huntsville. If necessary, Game 3 would be played at noon Saturday at SHSU.
In the Barbers Hill rout of Friendswood, the Eagles had 12 hits, but they also drew nine walks and stole multiple bases, to give themselves opportunities to score runs in every single inning at Deer Park’s Jim Kethan Field on Saturday. Barbers Hill had runners on base in every frame, applying constant pressure to Friendswood pitching staff and defense.
“For us to have a chance to win this series, we are going to have to execute in every phase of the game,” Barbers Hill Coach David Denny said prior to the start of the game.
Leading the way for the Eagles on offense was senior catcher Gage Kimble and Carson Garrett. Kimble drove in five runs on two hits, while Garrett had three RBI on two hits.
Briley Van had another phenomenal playoff start on the mound for Barbers Hill, not allowing a Mustang hit until the fifth inning.
After getting the first two batters of the sixth inning out, Friendswood strung a few hits together to score two runs. For the second consecutive night, Brady Thompson came on in relief to send the Mustangs home and help propel the Eagles to the regional semifinals for the second time in three seasons.
Barbers Hill will be tested in the regional series as Magnolia West has swept all three playoff opponents in two games, only giving up three runs in the process. Five of their six games were shutouts.
