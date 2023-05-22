Jace Martinez slides

Barbers Hill baserunner Jace Martinez starts his slide into third base in the Eagles' 12-3 victory over Friendswood on Saturday.

 Sun photo by Chris Cody, c2pix Photography

Defense won Game 1, but this time it was the Barbers Hill offense that powered a 12-3 second game sweep over state top-ranked Friendswood and advanced the Eagles to the Region 3 Semifinals.

The Eagles (27-10-1) will face Magnolia West (29-4) in the opening game of the series at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Houston’s Schroeder Park. Game 2 will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Don Sanders Stadium on the Sam Houston State University campus in Huntsville. If necessary, Game 3 would be played at noon Saturday at SHSU.

