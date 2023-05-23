If you are in Round 4 of the UIL Baseball Playoffs, your team is to be reckoned with.
Both the Barbers Hill Eagles and the Magnolia West Mustangs fit that bill.
The Eagles and Mustangs are both undefeated through the first three rounds of the tournament.
Magnolia West is led by their top two pitchers, James Ellwanger, who is committed to Dallas Baptist University, and Wharton County JC signee Caylon Dygert. Jackson Blank leads the Mustang offense, and was 4 for 4 with a double and home run in Game 2 of their regional quarterfinal against Lake Belton.
Barbers Hill is no stranger to playing a state-ranked foe. The Eagles swept Friendswood, the No. 1 team in the state, last weekend.
The Eagles will continue to look for offensive production from Sam Houston State signee Jace Martinez, and senior catcher Gage Kimble, who is headed to Odessa College, as well as Carson Garrett and McKade Masengale. Garrett is headed to Tarleton State University.
Coach David Denny has a few work horses to send to the mound in this series as well. Sophomore Ayden Mooring, and senior Briley Van, who both pitched outstanding games against Friendswood, will be available, along with Colin Schmadl. Brady Thompson has made his presence felt in this postseason, with a monumental home run in Game 1 versus Friendswood, as well as closing out both games on the mound.
VYPE Magazine has tabbed this series as the “One to Watch” in all divisions throughout the state this weekend.
Game 1 is Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Schroeder Park on the campus of the University of Houston.
