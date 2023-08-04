vb

The Barbers Hill volleyball team has a wealth of talent once again with 11 players returning this year.

Sun file photo

Strength in numbers.

It’s something the Barbers Hill volleyball team is going to use to their full potential as 11 players returning from last year’s 40-win team sets their sights on another District 17-5A championship and the ultimate prize – a state championship.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.