Strength in numbers.
It’s something the Barbers Hill volleyball team is going to use to their full potential as 11 players returning from last year’s 40-win team sets their sights on another District 17-5A championship and the ultimate prize – a state championship.
“Our most obvious strength is that we have a large senior class,” Head Coach Casey Veen said. “These girls all have been a part of multiple years of playoff runs. They all have played in the big tournaments and pressure games.”
The Eagles, who are ranked No. 9 in the Houston area, also have further motivation guiding them.
“Last year's third-round loss to Manvel was absolutely heartbreaking,” Veen said. “We were down two sets then came back to win the next two, and lost the fifth set in a neck-and-neck battle. It was a rough way to bow out of the playoffs. I think that gut-wrenching loss has really energized the team. I think each of them internalized that loss in their own way, and have visualized what this season will hopefully become.”
Barbers Hill will be led senior setter Payton Fadal, who was named the GHVCA postseason Class 4A/5A/private schools Setter of the Year and District 17-5A Most Valuable Player, along with and middle hitter Chloe Morgan, who made the GHVCA postseason team and was District 17-5A Newcomer of the Year.
“Peyton’s volleyball IQ, I would argue, is the best in this area, Veen said of the Houston Christian University commit. She can manufacture successful outcomes from broken plays.”
The head coach also noted that Morgan is extremely dominant in her position on the court.
“Chloe has a thundering hit that causes significant damage to the other side,” Veen said. “And she is an intimidating blocker.” Morgan has also committed to play college volleyball next year at Loyola University.
In addition, the Eagles will heavily rely on outside hitter Peyton Spahn, right-side hitter Kynlea Gibbs and libero Mia Rivers.
“As a veteran team member, Peyton has played every position along the net, which allows her to be multidimensional and hard to read,” Veen said. “Kynlea has grown tremendously over the past year into a monster of the right-side. She puts a wall at the net and hammers a hard ball.
Mia has been working on her craft over this past year and has shown up this season with consistent serve receive passes, high defensive IQ, and a killer float serve. She is all over the court all the time. “
Although preseason polls have Barbers Hill as the favorite in 17-5A, Veen said the team in not letting to go to their heads.
“We have to actively compete at every practice, every week,” she said. “We have to focus on maintaining intensity and fire, even if we think we will win. Our goal this year is to take no points off. To be successful, we have to play games within games, to keep us focused on the bigger picture. We prioritize stats and look at data to help keep us sharp.”
Veen said she is passionate about bringing a state title home to Eagle Nation.
“It would mean so much to the girls and program,” she said. “The program has always been successful, but to win the very last game would be a testament on where Barbers Hill volleyball is headed. Our community is so supportive of the girls and the program, and everything we do. To bring home that trophy to them would mean the world to us.”
Barbers Hill’s first game will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday as the Eagles travel to La Porte.
