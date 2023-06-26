The Barbers Hill Eagles went somewhere they’d never been last week.
The school’s first appearance in the Texas State 7-on-7 Football Tournament in College Station didn’t end as well Saturday as the Eagles had hoped, but they’ll always have Friday.
The tourney ended for the squad coached by dads Kevon Morton, Keffian Smith and Roy Fuentes early Saturday morning as the Eagles fell to Arlington High 34-32 in the first round of the single-elimination 32-team Division 1 Championship Bracket play.
Technically, they finished in a 16-team tie for 17th place among the 64 Class 6A and 5A teams in the weekend event held at College Station’s Veterans Memorial Park.
Qualifiers from Classes A to 4A competed in the 32-team Division 2 and 3 brackets.
“It was one of those deals with whoever has the ball last wins and we didn’t have it long enough in the end,” Barbers Hill Athletic Director and Head Coach Carl Abseck said.
Per official 7-on-7 rules, actual high school coaches are not allowed to direct the teams during games and must view the game from beyond the end zone.
He said a couple of missed extra-point passes against the Class 6A Colts made the difference.
But the Eagles’ best shot at scoring last was frustrated by the running clock employed in 7-on-7 football and a penalty called against Arlington that penalized the Eagles instead.
The Colts scored to take their final lead with about two minutes remaining on the clock. By the time Arlington tried its extra point and officials finished adjudicating a personal foul call against the Colts, Barbers Hill had only enough time remaining for one Hail Mary pass and it failed.
“We played pretty well, but we’re all a little upset with the ending,” Abseck said. “We knew coming into Saturday, we could play one game or as many as five. We just got one.”
The Eagles went 2-1 in Friday’s first-day round-robin play to win Pool G by virtue of beating the other 2-1 team, Class 5A College Station, 26-20, in the day’s opening matchup.
Everman, also a 5A school, eked past the Eagles 20-19 in the second game, but it was the only win of the day by the Bulldogs.
The Eagles punched their ticket to the championship round with a 25-19 win over Class 6A Flower Mound Marcus at the end of a long, hot day.
College Station’s Friday temperatures topped at 97 degrees in mid-afternoon and with 50 percent humidity the heat index was at 107.
Senior Kody Fuentes, who passed and ran for more than 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns last fall, tossed a total of 16 TDs in College Station.
The rules for 7-on-7 football do not allow running the ball. The quarterback has four seconds to let go of the ball. Each possession starts 45 yards from the goal, first downs are at the 30- and 15-yard lines and failure to make a first down or touchdown in three plays turns the ball over to the opponent.
Blocking is not allowed. Tackling is not allowed. Ballcarriers are down when one- or two-hand touched.
“Really, it’s an offensive game,” Abseck said. “The rules really favor the offense. Usually, the whole game revolves around getting a stop on defense, though most of ours were pretty low scoring.”
The 32 points against Arlington were the most scored by the Eagles.
Brady Thompson, Cyler Williams, Landon Smith and Jadon Rodriguez and Evan Holguin all had multiple TD receptions, Abseck said, while defensive play was led by Trey Bright, Landon Gaskamp, Carson Hahn, Braden Hamby, Cale Dunham, Blayne Sledge and Mario Gobert.
“I was proud of our guys. I thought they played pretty good, and we had a bunch of guys make different plays,” Abseck said.
Games consist of two 15-minute halves, with no breaks for a halftime. Offenses have 40 seconds to snap the ball from the end of the previous play.
“Friday, it was real, real hot. We played our tails off for three games,” Abseck said.
Arlington fell in Saturday’s second round to Coppell 27-20 and Coppell defeated DeSoto 25-21 before Round Rock, the eventual champion, defeated Coppell 32-27 in the semifinals.
Round Rock defeated A&M Consolidated 28-13 in the championship game.
For the second year in a row, Hitchcock won the Division 2 title, 27-20 over Anna, and Miles edged Poth 22-20 for the Division 3 crown.
Barbers Hill had tried, and failed, to advance to the state tournament a year ago, Abseck said. This summer they qualified for state by winning the Dayton tournament. They followed that up by going 3-0 in the Willis tournament where they weren’t allowed to compete for the championship since they had already qualified for College Station.
