Barbers Hill sign

Barbers Hill's baseball team advanced to the regional semifinal round of the state playoffs with a two-game sweep of Friendswood Friday night.

The Eagles softball team saw its bid for a repeat of its 2021 state title come to an end with a second straight loss to Montgomery Lake Creek.

