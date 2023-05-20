Eagles baseball wins, softball team falls Baytown Sun sports staff May 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbers Hill's baseball team advanced to the regional semifinal round of the state playoffs with a two-game sweep of Friendswood Friday night.The Eagles softball team saw its bid for a repeat of its 2021 state title come to an end with a second straight loss to Montgomery Lake Creek.For more information, look for updates at this site. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Softball Golf Politics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown | May 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Elodia Alaniz 21 hrs ago Athol Lamar Price May 19, 2023 Herschell Wade Moore May 17, 2023 Sun Weekly Survey What are your summer vacation plans? You voted: Road Trip Cruise Staycation No plans yet Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Eagles baseball wins, softball team falls Tucker homers, Altuve returns, Astros win Bayland Hyatt Regency opens its doors Crosby names AD/head football coach Goose Creek honors Teachers of the Year, retirees Winners announced for Kiwanis’ GOSH tournament Fontenot named to chair Lee College Regents Thank you, Dr. McCall! Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTractor-trailer wreck in Mont Belvieu kills 2Bayland Island Hyatt Regency set to open this weekBaytown council OKs license plate readersDerrick R. HaggertyBaytown man gets 60 years in death of elderly manPlaying for Smitty: Softball team inspired by BH coach’s battleHerschell Wade MooreWoman jailed after reported threats at Anahuac elementaryHonoring the 44 under 40 Class of 2023City ponders new entertainment center near San Jac Marketplace ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor Letters: This IS A Disaster Updated May 17, 2023 0 Letters to the Editor: News about Clarence Thomas should alarm every American May 8, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: In response to “Opinions: We all have them.” May 8, 2023 0 Letters to the Editor - May 7, 2023 May 5, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: What is the world coming to? May 3, 2023 0 Letters: Simple Solutions Apr 28, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads 1703 Magnolia Bend-The Plantation 14 hrs ago 4514 Ironwood Friday & Saturday. 14 hrs ago Large Estate Sale 5202 Forest Trail Sat 5/20, 8-3 14 hrs ago
