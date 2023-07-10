The Southern Texas PGA has announced this year’s date and key partners for the playing of the 27th Energy Transfer Texas Senior Open that will be held Oct. 18-20 at Eagle Pointe Golf Club in Mont Belvieu.
This will be the 10th consecutive year that Eagle Pointe will host the event. A Pro-Am event will be held on Oct. 17 to kick off the activities. Energy Transfer is back as the title partner and continues to enhance the event each year for the players and the local community through college scholarships.
This year’s event will feature three presenting partners. The STPGA is welcoming Riceland as its newest presenting partner. Riceland is a place to live, work, shop, dine, and thrive in Mont Belvieu. Riceland will be a new suburban mixed-use development and master planned community.
“We are thrilled to add Riceland as a presenting partner and work alongside McGrath Real Estate Partners to help showcase all of the wonderful elements they are bringing to Mont Belvieu,” Executive Director of the Southern Texas PGA Thomas Hutton said.
“This event continues to be a local gathering of businesses and community leaders during our Pro-Am and we are very thankful for Riceland’s support.”
Vortech Contracting is back as our second presenting partner along with the City of Mont Belvieu as our third. Vortech Contracting has been a part of this event since it has been in Mont Belvieu and with the city on board for the third consecutive year, it demonstrates everyone’s commitment to grow the event, showcase the community, and help raise money for scholarships.
The 2022 edition of the Energy Transfer Texas Senior Open saw the largest purse in history at $91,000 and helped raise over $25,000 for PGA REACH Southern Texas and the scholarship program. Guy Boros of Plantation, Florida prevailed in a playoff following 54-holes of competition .
Registration for the 2023 Energy Transfer Texas Senior Open will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30. New for 2023, the Energy Transfer Texas Senior Open will have one Division with a 120-player field, with a cut to the Top 40 and ties after 36 holes. Individuals who are 65 years or older will have the opportunity to compete for an additional $1,000 Super Senior Purse. All male competitors will compete from the same yardage, with female competitors.
For complete coverage of the event, please visit STPGA.com.
