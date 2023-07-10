Golf

The Southern Texas PGA has announced this year’s date and key partners for the playing of the 27th Energy Transfer Texas Senior Open that will be held Oct. 18-20 at Eagle Pointe Golf Club in Mont Belvieu.

This will be the 10th consecutive year that Eagle Pointe will host the event. A Pro-Am event will be held on Oct. 17 to kick off the activities. Energy Transfer is back as the title partner and continues to enhance the event each year for the players and the local community through college scholarships.

