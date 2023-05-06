Eagle boys, girls advance on diamond May 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbers Hill's softball and baseball teams swept the competition 2 games to none in best-of-three playoff matches over the weekend and will be in action again next weekend.So will Crosby's baseball team, which rallied from an opening loss to Santa Fe to take both remaining games from the Indians.The Barbers Hill Eagles softball team, now 36-3, will take on Friendswood in a Region 3-Class 5A quarterfinal matchup this weekend.The Barbers Hill Eagles baseball team will play Richmond Foster in the area-round of Region 3-5A.Crosby plays Fulshear this weekend.Barbers Hill's softball team rallied with three runs in the final inning to defeat Fulshear's girls 6-5 Friday, then won a pitchers' duel 1-0 Saturday.The Crosby girls defeated Foster 5-2 in their playoff opener last week, but fell 12-7 and 12-6 to Foster in the next two.Barbers Hill's baseball team downed Galveston Ball 6-5 Friday and 3-1 Saturday.Crosby's big rebound against Santa Fe included wins over the Indians 6-5 and 3-2.Goose Creek Memorial was swept out of the playoffs when La Porte won two straight, 4-2 Thursday and 5-0 Friday.Softball-baseball results/pairingsSoftballFriday’s area-round resultBarbers Hill 6, Fulshear 5Crosby 5, Foster 2Saturday’s area-round resultsFoster 12, Crosby 7Foster 12, Crosby 6 (Crosby eliminated)Barbers Hill 1, Fulshear 1 (Barbers Hill advances)Next week’s softball regional quarterfinalsBarbers Hill vs. FriendswoodBaseballThursday’s bi-district resultsSanta Fe 6, Crosby 3La Porte 4, Goose Creek Memorial 2Friday’s bi-district resultsCrosby 3, Santa Fe 2La Porte 5, Goose Creek Memorial 0 (GCM is eliminated)Barbers Hill 6, Galveston Ball 5Saturday’s bi-district resultsCrosby 6, Santa Fe 5 (Crosby advances)Barbers Hill 3, Galveston Ball 1 (Barbers Hill advances)Next week’s area-round baseballCrosby vs. FulshearBarbers Hill vs. Foster Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Softball Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown | May 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Barbara Lee Morris Nesselrode May 5, 2023 Debbie Lee Buchanan Fadal May 5, 2023 Candace “Candi” Lea Lindstrom May 5, 2023 Sun Weekly Survey How are you planning to vote in the local municipal and school board elections? You voted: Early Voting Election Day Not At All Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Fire reignites at Shell Crosby man sentenced to 45 Years for murder MB council seats headed for runoffs Eagle boys, girls advance on diamond Tucker's HR lifts Astros over Mariners Astros' Garcia to miss 2023 season with elbow injury Students look toward the future Pirates Bay to open this weekend Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSilverrol Enoch FergusonBarbers Hill ISD candidates address pressing issuesFrances CanetBaytown’s new boss recruiter lists Army benefitsWilliam Swain JohnsonCouncil authorizes eminent domain for Garth Road wideningMont Belvieu candidates tackle city's growthHot hitting, pitching lifts Eagles to area roundRobert Vance HutchinsSam Houston teams with Goose Creek CISD schools Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor - May 7, 2023 May 5, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: What is the world coming to? May 3, 2023 0 Letters: Simple Solutions Apr 28, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor - Correction to Readers Choice Apr 21, 2023 0 Letter To The Editor: Set a new tradition this Easter Apr 3, 2023 0 Letter To The Editor: Loved today’s newspaper Apr 3, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads 1956 Pontiac Chieftain $10 33 min ago LOOKING for STUDENT that can do May 4, 2023 *HAULING HANK* Will haul-off trash, May 2, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.