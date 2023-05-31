Patrol vehicles belonging to a Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Department of Public Safety trooper lie mangled on Interstate 10 after a van plowed into them while conducting a traffic stop on a suspected drunk driver. The DPS trooper was injured and flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The CCSO deputy was only slightly injured. The driver of the van died at the scene. The teddy bear lying among the wreckage belonged to the trooper and is one of the stuffed bears used through the Trooper Teddy program for children.
Photo courtesy of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
Chambers County has charged Baldemar Garza, 29, the driver at the center of Tuesday's fatal automobile crash on Interstate 10, near Anahuac, with driving while intoxicated. His bond was set at $10,000.
Garza's car came to a stop in the middle of three eastbound lanes at mile marker 815, according to a news release issued by Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne Tuesday.
A Texas state trooper detained Garza as a possible intoxicated driver at 6:35 a.m. The trooper was able to move the vehicle partially to the inside shoulder area between the so-called fast lane and a concrete divider separating eastbound and westbound traffic.
A Chambers County deputy and a second trooper, Travis Rocz, also stopped to help out and divert traffic. Before Rocz could get out of his car, it was hit from behind by a large commercial van driven by 72-year-old William Townsley of Alvin.
Townsley was pronounced dead at the scene, while Rocz was flown by medical helicopter to an Houston Memorial Hermann Hospital. Thursday afternoon, Rocz was listed in stable condition and is expected to be released next week to rehabilitate at home.
Sgt. Erik Burse, Department of Public Safety spokesman, said the deputy and trooper were on the inside lane with their hazard lights on. He said Townsley's van was traveling at an unsafe speed for the existing conditions, which included a bright sunrise directly in front of him on the flat, straight roadway.
The van struck the DPS patrol unit, Burse said, which was pushed into the Chambers County deputy and the trooper.
The Chambers County deputy was treated for minor injuries and released. Garza, the drunk driver that was pulled over, did not sustain any injuries.
DPS is conducting an ongoing, active investigation into the incident.
