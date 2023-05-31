1 dead, DPS trooper injured

Patrol vehicles belonging to a Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Department of Public Safety trooper lie mangled on Interstate 10 after a van plowed into them while conducting a traffic stop on a suspected drunk driver. The DPS trooper was injured and flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The CCSO deputy was only slightly injured. The driver of the van died at the scene. The teddy bear lying among the wreckage belonged to the trooper and is one of the stuffed bears used through the Trooper Teddy program for children.

 

 Photo courtesy of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

Chambers County has charged Baldemar Garza, 29, the driver at the center of Tuesday's fatal automobile crash on Interstate 10, near Anahuac, with driving while intoxicated. His bond was set at $10,000.

Garza's car came to a stop in the middle of three eastbound lanes at mile marker 815, according to a news release issued by Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.