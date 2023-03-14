Dr. Tom Kelchner to be Rotary District Governor in 2025-2026

Dr. Tom Kelchner will serve as Rotary District 5890 Governor in the Rotary year 2025-2026.

Rotarian Dr. Tom Kelchner has worked his way up through the ranks of Rotary and achieved the honor to be named District 5890 Governor in 2025-2026.

“I am very excited. I have been a Rotarian since 2010, after arriving at Goose Creek CISD in 2009. Being part of District 5890 and the Rotary Club of Baytown has been a pleasure,” said Kelchner.

