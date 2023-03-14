Rotarian Dr. Tom Kelchner has worked his way up through the ranks of Rotary and achieved the honor to be named District 5890 Governor in 2025-2026.
“I am very excited. I have been a Rotarian since 2010, after arriving at Goose Creek CISD in 2009. Being part of District 5890 and the Rotary Club of Baytown has been a pleasure,” said Kelchner.
In 13 years, you have met a lot of district governors and assistant district governors. What are your goals?
“My goals are to continue the object of Rotary, first and foremost ‘Service above Self’. How are we impacting our communities at the local, state, national and world levels in a positive way?
Rotary and its corporate leadership have been instrumental in nearly eradicating Polio over the decades, and very obviously we have many challenges both in our country and internationally. I plan to work with the 57 clubs in our district to determine what our focus needs to be in District 5890 in a way that positively impacts both children and adults.
District 5890 has 57 clubs. How will you get around to all of them?
“I will see every club over the course of my leadership. As importantly, I hope to be involved in as many service projects and outreach events that each club does. I am starting to visit these clubs now, and over the next two years, prior to my year as district governor. Several district governors have done multi-club meetings. One way or another, we will touch every club.”
There are always challenges during the 12 months of a Rotary year. During your year as club president, you led the club through the pandemic. Big challenges will come up.How will you communicate to your 57 clubs as challenges arise during your year as district governor?
“As with any leadership position, it is not solely dependent on me. We have built a team at the district level and a team network throughout the clubs on a regular basis. If something unique arises, we will have a communication network in place and take a team approach to any eventuality that arises.
“The pandemic taught us that Rotary members across the world are resourceful and able to be flexible in light of unexpected circumstances. More importantly, our responses to such situations illustrate the commitment of our Rotarians to maintain and sustain the legacy of Rotary.”
Do you have a specific project in mind as district governor?
“The district project will be approached from a team standpoint. That is going to depend on talking and listening to all our clubs, determining what our priorities are. We will determine the project on needs of the clubs and team input. The year 2025-2026 may look very different from our world now.”
Kelchner joined Rotary Sept. 8, 2010.
His participation and recognition have included:
• Shrimp & Catfish Festival Committee 2010 through present
• Scholarship Committee 2014 through 2016
• Rotarian of the Year 2016-2017
• Young Leaders / New Generations Chairperson 2016 through
2018
• Satellite Club Coordinator 2019- 2020
• Rotarian of the Year 2021-2022
• Rotary Club of Baytown Board Member (Membership/Public
Image) 2021 through present
• President-nominee, Rotary
Club of Baytown 2018-2019
• President-elect, Rotary Club
of Baytown 2019-2020
• President, Rotary Club of
Baytown 2020-2021
• District 5890 Assistant Governor 2021 (part term)
• District 5890 Assistant Governor 2022
• District 5890 Assistant Governor 2023
Kelchner will be the second Baytown Rotary Club member, in the history of the club, to serve as district governor.
The first was the late George Gentry, former Goose Creek CISD Superintendent, and namesake of a Goose Creek CISD junior high school, who served 1977-1978.
