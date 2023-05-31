Patrol vehicles belonging to a Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Department of Public Safety trooper lie mangled on Interstate 10 after a van plowed into them while conducting a traffic stop on a suspected drunk driver. The DPS trooper was injured and flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The CCSO deputy was only slightly injured. The driver of the van died at the scene. The teddy bear lying among the wreckage belonged to the trooper and is one of the stuffed bears used through the Trooper Teddy program for children.
Photo courtesy of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
An early morning crash left a Department of Public Safety trooper injured and a driver dead, law enforcement officials said.
At about 6:35 a.m., Tuesday, a Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputy was assisting a Texas DPS trooper with a traffic stop on an intoxicated driver at the 815 eastbound mile marker on Interstate-10, said Erik Burse, DPS spokesman. The deputy and trooper were on the inside lane with their hazard lights on, Burse said.
As the law enforcement officials were working the scene, a 2023 Dodge Cargo Van was traveling at an unsafe speed for the existing conditions, and struck the DPS patrol unit, Burse said. Burse added that the unit was pushed into the CCSO deputy and the trooper.
The CCSO deputy had minor injuries and was released, but the DPS trooper was transported by Lifeflight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, law enforcement officials said. They added the trooper is in stable condition and is expected to be out of the hospital next week. But, the driver of the van did not survive. He was identified as 72-year-old William Boyd Townsley of Alvin. A local Justice of the Peace declared Boyd dead on the scene, according to Burse.
The drunk driver that was initially pulled over was arrested but did not sustain any injuries, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.
“Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the injured trooper, our partners at the Department of Public Safety as well as the deceased and their family,” Hawthorne said.
DPS is conducting an ongoing, active investigation into the incident.
