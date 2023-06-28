battle

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and the City of Houston’s Mayor’s Office of Special Events are partnering to replenish the blood supply in our community during Battle of the Badges. Each person who successfully donates blood from July 1 through 4 at any of Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center’s locations will receive a complimentary ticket to this year’s Shell Freedom Over Texas, an annual family-friendly event headlined by Country Music Star Chris Young, featuring three stages of performances, five zones of non-stop entertainment and the largest fireworks show in Houston. 

This includes the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Baytown location at 5010 Garth Rd, Unit 210. 

