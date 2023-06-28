Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and the City of Houston’s Mayor’s Office of Special Events are partnering to replenish the blood supply in our community during Battle of the Badges. Each person who successfully donates blood from July 1 through 4 at any of Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center’s locations will receive a complimentary ticket to this year’s Shell Freedom Over Texas, an annual family-friendly event headlined by Country Music Star Chris Young, featuring three stages of performances, five zones of non-stop entertainment and the largest fireworks show in Houston.
This includes the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Baytown location at 5010 Garth Rd, Unit 210.
Battle of the Badges is a campaign to ensure a sufficient blood supply for our community while honoring our local police and fire departments. By participating in this event, individuals can demonstrate their support for our community’s well-being and the heroic efforts of our first responders. Donors will also receive a “Be Brave” T-shirt and a $10 eGift card of their choice.
In the summer season, maintaining a sufficient blood supply becomes essential. As accidents and emergencies tend to rise during this period, the number of blood donors decreases due to school closures, vacations and other activities. Nevertheless, the demand for a reliable blood supply remains constant. Our community requires 1,000 blood donations every day to fulfill the needs of local hospitals and healthcare facilities. Donating blood is simple and can be completed in just one hour. That single hour has the power to make a significant impact on someone’s life.
The 2023 Shell Freedom Over Texas is the City of Houston’s Official Fourth of July event from 4 to 10 p.m. on July 4 located at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks. The celebration invites Houstonians to bring their family, friends and patriotic spirit to the Texas-sized event filled with tradition, family-friendly activities and lasting memories.
