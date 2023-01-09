Donald Carlton Murray, Ph.D. passed away on January 1, 2023. A private inurnment will take place with immediate family prior to a public visitation and Memorial Service. There will be a public visitation with family and friends on Monday, Jan, 16, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church located at 3900 North Main Street in Baytown. A public Memorial Service celebrating Don’s life will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Isabel Rivera-Velez and the Reverend Dr. Richard Kleiman participating. Following the service, everyone is welcome to attend a reception in the church Fellowship Hall. For those who are unable to attend the Memorial Service in person, you are welcome to visit the Faith Presbyterian Church Facebook website and view the live Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made to the Faith Presbyterian Church Building Fund in memory of Don.
Donald Carlton Murray, Ph.D., of Baytown, Texas, went to his home in Heaven on Sunday, Jan, 1, 2023. He was born on Aug, 27, 1938 in Aitkin, Minnesota, to loving parents Leonard and Elizabeth Murray. Preceding Don in death were his parents, his sister Betty Lou Bragg and his first wife of 53 years, Roxanne who passed away in 2013.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Patricia, his brother John and wife Verda of Houston, three sons and one stepdaughter. The three sons who all grew up in Baytown are Jeffrey of Fort Worth, Scott and his wife Lisa of Baytown and Steven and his wife Amanda of Cypress. His stepdaughter, Vali and her husband Matt, live in Mont Belvieu. Don was blessed with six grandchildren who are Kristin and her husband Jake, Kyle and his wife Kyrie, Braden, Reed, Wilson, Caroline, a great grandchild who is Ellie Jo, two step grandchildren who are Savanna and Amber, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws and numerous dear friends.
Don and Patricia were married in April of 2015 by the Grace of God. They were a wonderful couple who loved each other and were so thankful to God for every moment they were blessed to share together. They enjoyed traveling to a few different cities on vacation. Las Vegas soon became their favorite city to visit. They called it their home away from home and had many wonderful times there. Don and Patricia always felt that it did not matter where they were as long as they were together. They proved it by not traveling since early 2020 because of the serious health situation in the world as they spent that time in self isolation for their health and safety. They often commented to each other on what a great blessing it was to be together and how they were so thankful to share such quality time with each other.
Don grew up in West Des Moines, Iowa. He attended Iowa State University where he received his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in Chemical Engineering. In 1964, his family moved to Baytown beginning Don’s thirty two year career starting in the ExxonMobil research lab. In 1967, he transferred to the Baytown Refinery and in 1971, his job changed to downtown Houston. In 1973, his assignment moved to New Jersey and his family moved there for two years. In 1975, he transferred back to Houston, and they moved back to Baytown. He commuted to Houston until he retired in 1996. His entire career was involved in various aspects of the oil business. In the last twenty years of his career, he was responsible for crude oil economics and transportation coordination of all the foreign and domestic crude oil transported and processed by ExxonMobil in the entire United States.
When the family was young, they took driving vacations pulling their pop top camper. Over the years they saw nearly the entire United States. As the family became older, the pop top camper was retired and the family continued to take long distance vacations together. With numerous different destination experiences, Colorado became the destination of choice for everyone and eventually including some of the grandchildren. The family still reminisces about those wonderful experiences.
For most of his adult life, Don was a worshiper, worker, and leader in the Faith Presbyterian Church. Over the years he served as a deacon, an elder, and a trustee. As such, he was on and or the leader of many committees including the Finance Committee. In addition, he was heavily involved with church planning and was the chairperson of the Building Committee and he led the construction of the new church building located at 3900 North Main Street in Baytown.
Don’s major hobby was golf. He started at age fourteen and played golf for nearly his entire life. He had many proud times related to golf. He scored below his age when he was seventy two years old and did it again several times after that. Although he was never a scratch golfer himself, he was the father of a family of two generations of scratch golfers.
Even before he retired from ExxonMobil in 1996, Don became involved in service to the City of Baytown where he served as the vice chairperson of what is now called the Planning and Zoning Commission. In 2000, he was elected to the Baytown City Council where he served a total of eight years. During those years, he represented the City of Baytown on the Board of Directors of the area wide Houston Galveston Area Council and on the Transportation Policy Council for the multiple county area. Don was also the founding chairman of the Baytown Tax Increment Investment Zone. After serving on the City Council, he was selected by the City Council two successive times at three year intervals to serve as Chairman of the City Charter Review Committee.
Other community activities involved the Bayou Bowl. Don was on the Board of Directors for the activity and was the founding chairperson of the Bayou Bowl Celebrity Golf Tournament. He served in those capacities for six years.
In 2009, Don was awarded by ExxonMobil as the “Refiner of the Year” in recognition of his many community contributions over the years.
Don lived a long and wonderful life. He was blessed by God with favors too numerous to count.
His wife, Patricia, was by his side day and night caring for him during the entire four weeks that Don was in the hospital. Patricia extends her sincerest appreciation to each of the excellent doctors, nurses, patient care assistants and to the entire medical team, including every department and area of the hospital, and especially to everyone on the fifth floor in Unity Tower and to everyone on the second floor ICU in Unity Tower at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital for their exceptional care of both Don and Patricia during their time in the hospital.
A private inurnment will take place with immediate family prior to a public visitation and Memorial Service. There will be a public visitation with family and friends on Monday, Jan, 16, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church located at 3900 North Main Street in Baytown. A public Memorial Service celebrating Don’s life will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Isabel Rivera-Velez and the Reverend Dr. Richard Kleiman participating. Following the service, everyone is welcome to attend a reception in the church Fellowship Hall.
For those who are unable to attend the Memorial Service in person, you are welcome to visit the Faith Presbyterian Church Facebook website and view the live Memorial Service.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made to the Faith Presbyterian Church Building Fund in memory of Don.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Navarre Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
