Donald Carlton Murray, Ph.D. passed away on January 1, 2023.  A private inurnment will take place with immediate family prior to a public visitation and Memorial Service. There will be a public visitation with family and friends on Monday, Jan, 16, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church located at 3900 North Main Street in Baytown. A public Memorial Service celebrating Don’s life will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Isabel Rivera-Velez and the Reverend Dr. Richard Kleiman participating. Following the service, everyone is welcome to attend a reception in the church Fellowship Hall. For those who are unable to attend the Memorial Service in person, you are welcome to visit the Faith Presbyterian Church Facebook website and view the live Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made to the Faith Presbyterian Church Building Fund in memory of Don.

 

