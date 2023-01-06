Donald Carlton Murray, Ph.D., of Baytown, went to his home in Heaven on Jan. 1, 2023. He was born on Aug. 27, 1938 in Aitkin, Minnesota, to loving parents Leonard and Elizabeth Murray. Preceding Don in death were his parents, his sister Betty Lou Bragg and his first wife of 53 years, Roxanne, who passed away in 2013. 

Don is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Patricia, his brother John and wife Verda of Houston, three sons and one stepdaughter, six grandchildren, two step grandchildren, one great granddaughter and many nieces, nephews and cousins. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.