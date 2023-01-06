Donald Carlton Murray, Ph.D., of Baytown, went to his home in Heaven on Jan. 1, 2023. He was born on Aug. 27, 1938 in Aitkin, Minnesota, to loving parents Leonard and Elizabeth Murray. Preceding Don in death were his parents, his sister Betty Lou Bragg and his first wife of 53 years, Roxanne, who passed away in 2013.
Don is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Patricia, his brother John and wife Verda of Houston, three sons and one stepdaughter, six grandchildren, two step grandchildren, one great granddaughter and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Don and Patricia were married in April of 2015 by the grace of God. They were a wonderful couple who loved each other and were so thankful to God for every moment they were blessed to share together. They enjoyed traveling to a few different cities on vacation. Las Vegas soon became their favorite city to visit. They called it their home away from home and had many wonderful times there. Don and Patricia always felt that it did not matter where they were as long as they were together. They proved it by not traveling since early 2020 because of the serious health situation in the world as they spent that time in self-isolation for their health and safety. They often commented to each other on what a great blessing it was to be together and how they were so thankful to share such quality time with each other.
Don grew up in West Des Moines, Iowa. He attended Iowa State University where he received his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees in chemical engineering. In 1964, his family moved to Baytown beginning Don’s 32 -year career starting in the ExxonMobil research lab. In 1967 he transferred to the Baytown Refinery and in 1971 his job changed to downtown Houston. In 1973 his assignment moved to New Jersey and his family moved there for two years. In 1975 he transferred back to Houston, and they moved back to Baytown. He commuted to Houston until he retired in1996. His entire career was involved in various aspects of the oil business. In the last 20 years of his career, he was responsible for crude oil economics and transportation coordination of all the foreign and domestic crude oil transported and processed by ExxonMobil in the entire United States.
For most of his adult life, Don was a worshiper, worker, and leader in the Faith Presbyterian Church. Over the years he served as a deacon, an elder and a trustee. As such, he was on and/or the leader of many committees including the Finance Committee. In addition, he was heavily involved with church planning and was the chairperson of the Building Committee and he led the construction of the new church building located at 3900 North Main Street in Baytown.
Don’s major hobby was golf. He started at age 14 and played golf for nearly his entire life. He had many proud times related to golf. He scored below his age when he was 72 years old and did it again several times after that. Although he was never a scratch golfer himself, he was the father of a family of two generations of scratch golfers.
Even before he retired from ExxonMobil in 1996, Don became involved in service to the City of Baytown where he served as the vice chairperson of what is now called the Planning and Zoning Commission. In 2000, he was elected to the Baytown City Council where he served a total of eight years. During those years, he represented the City of Baytown on the Board of Directors of the area-wide Houston-Galveston Area Council and on the Transportation Policy Council for the multiple county area. Don was also the founding chairman of the Baytown Tax Increment Investment Zone. After serving on the City Council, he was selected by the City Council two successive times at three-year intervals to serve as chairman of the City Charter Review Committee.
Other community activities involved the Bayou Bowl. Don was on the Board of Directors for the activity and was the founding chairperson of the Bayou Bowl Celebrity Golf Tournament. He served in those capacities for six years.
In 2009, Don was awarded by ExxonMobil as the “Refiner of the Year” in recognition of his many community contributions over the years.
Don lived a long and wonderful life. He was blessed by God with favors too numerous to count.
His wife, Patricia, was by his side day and night caring for him during the entire four weeks that Don was in the hospital. Patricia extends her sincerest appreciation to each of the excellent doctors, nurses, patient care assistants and to the entire medical team especially on the fifth floor in Unity Tower and on the second floor ICU in Unity Tower at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital for their exceptional care of both Don and Patricia during their time in the hospital.
The arrangements for the Memorial Service are pending and will be announced when the obituary is published.
