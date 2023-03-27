Two year-old-Dutch shepherd, Cache keeps the mountain running safely. She is one of the six members of the Jackson Hole’s Patrol’s Dogs team, which aids the ski patrol in life-saving efforts after an avalanche. If a person is buried beneath the snow, dogs such as Cache can pinpoint their location so a rescue can begin.
Dog trainers incorporate tug of war as a reward in training, along with lots of praise. Avalanche dogs help search and rescue teams around the world – from the Alpine villages in France to the mountains of Nepal. Their digging is a sign as to where the skier is buried.
There isn’t one breed for an avalanche dog, but most are female and on a smaller side, about 50 pounds, so they can be carried on the shoulders of a ski patroller. Dogs need to want to please. They want a job, a dog that’ll work for more work. They need to have an insatiable enthusiasm and “go nuts” when it is time to go out and search. They learn to ride on snowmobiles and ride on the shoulders of a patroller while they ski down a mountain.
The avalanche dogs are especially essential when there is no witness. It might be that it’s unknown if anyone is trapped. A dog like Cache could quickly determine if a person is buried.
There have been eight avalanche deaths in the United States in the 2022 season. It can be a challenging and a hostile work environment for the patrollers involving 70 mile an hour winds.
There is the added complication of using their dogs.
“It’s like bringing a two-year=old to work every day.”
Chris Brindist has been caring for and training Cache for about two years. Living and working together, their bond goes beyond their professional relationship.
