Two year-old-Dutch shepherd, Cache keeps the mountain running safely. She is one of the six members of the Jackson Hole’s Patrol’s Dogs team, which aids the ski patrol in life-saving efforts after an avalanche. If a person is buried beneath the snow, dogs such as Cache can pinpoint their location so a rescue can begin. 

Dog trainers incorporate tug of war as a reward in training, along with lots of praise. Avalanche dogs help search and rescue teams around the world – from the Alpine villages in France to the mountains of Nepal. Their digging is a sign as to where the skier is buried.

