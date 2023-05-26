Walking is hands-down one of the best forms of exercise, offering a host of potential mental and physical health benefits. It’s easy and — other than the cost of a good pair of walking shoes — free.
“Unfortunately, pain in one of the many joints, muscles and tendons involved in walking can sidetrack even the most determined walker’s routine,” said Dr. Andrew Friedmann, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle surgeries at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
A sore back, aching knees, stiff hip, tender ankle or throbbing toe can make taking a stroll difficult. Fortunately, most common injuries are treatable.
Here are some injuries and conditions that may have an impact on your ability to walk comfortably:
Shin splints. Common in new walkers, shin splints are a pain in the lower leg. It may be caused by overstriding or wearing heels that are too high.
Plantar fasciitis. Plantar fasciitis can cause severe pain and occurs when the tissue connecting the heel bone to the base of the toes becomes inflamed. “Walkers who exhibit overpronation (rolling the foot inward excessively with each step) may be prone to plantar fasciitis,” Friedmann added.
Achilles tendon injuries.
The Achilles tendon — the thick tendon that connects the heel and foot to the back of the calf muscles — can become inflamed or even rupture due to repetitive stress, an accident or injury, or improper footwear.
Knee and hip pain. Pain in the knees and/or hips may be the result of arthritis, an accident or injury, inflammation or misalignment of the joints.
Foot pain. Bunions, toe fractures or ill-fitting shoes can contribute to aching feet.
“If you suffer from foot or ankle pain, walking can range from mildly or moderately uncomfortable to extremely agonizing. One of the simplest ways to prevent walking injuries is to wear comfortable, sturdy shoes that have a low heel and flexible sole. Avoid high heels and shoes that are too tight, too loose or are old and have lost their inner support,” Friedmann said.
Other tips: Stretch your calves and shins before you start your walk. Start off slowly and increase your walking speed gradually. Watch out for cracks, uneven areas or other obstacles on the sidewalk or walking path. Be aware of your surroundings and don’t wear headphones (they can block out the sound of approaching traffic or bicyclists). Dress appropriately for the weather. Stay hydrated. Walk in a safe place, preferably with a walking partner (or take the dog along for company).
Studies indicate that a regular walking program (working up to at least five walks a week of at least 30 minutes each) may:
• Enhance your mood.
• Help you lose weight.
• Help control blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
• Improve fitness and stamina.
• Improve sleep.
• Increase your energy level.
• Lower your risk of certain diseases, such as breast cancer, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
• Lower stress.
• Provide an outlet for socializing.
• Reduce depression.
• Strengthen your muscles and bones and reduce your risk for osteoporosis.
Be sure to consult your doctor before beginning an exercise program.
If you’re experiencing pain in your joints, legs or feet, visit houstonmethodist.org/baytown or call 281.427.7400 to schedule an appointment with a foot and ankle orthopedic specialist at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital to see how they can help you keep one foot in front of the other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.