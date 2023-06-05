Top Row: Derek Haywood, Sylvester Shelvin, Herman Montgomery Jr., Harold Thomas Sr., Jean-Jacques N’ganga, Heron Thomas, Kyron Pitre, Demetrius McCall; Second Row: Arthur Williams, Carl Techeira, Claudius Joseph, Pastor Steve Richard, Bishop Sherman Gray Jr., Derrick Anderson, Christopher Roberson, Andrew Gray, Andrew Landry, Rico Burch; Seated: Pastor Tony Roberson Sr.; Not Pictured: Warren Singleton, Mark Crooms
Lee College Regent Gina Guillory had the idea to bring together some inspiring men who have mentored others in the community for a long time.
She set out to thank them, and get them to continue to commit in the lives of young men.
“It’s more than just what they have already done. It’s about them continuing to invest so the entire community can benefit from their efforts.
“Stronger, more productive men make better husbands. Better husbands build stronger families. Strong families are a foundation of a great community,” said Guillory.” They came out for a photo opportunity. Once they started to assemble, they were engaging with each other. Many of them did not know one another.
“I experienced another one of those moments when I had a thought that turned into something I am so very proud of. We were able to assemble a group of ‘Distinguished Gentlemen’ who have made a positive impact in the lives of many within our community. Over the years they have unselfishly given of their time, talents and resources to mentor, coach, support, provide guidance, leadership and strength for our youth and young men. In a time where we need more positive influences, we thank them. We appreciate their contributions and ask them to continue the journey. Be intentional; to sow with a purpose and help build up our men. They need more positive images they can mimic, cultivate and learn from. As they learn, grow and excel our women benefit and our community benefits.
“We celebrate them as they commit to empowering the next generation of strong, respected, impactful and influential men,” said Gina Guillory.
