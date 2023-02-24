They answered the call.
They answered 11,799 calls to be exact.
The Mont Belvieu Police Department 9-1-1 Dispatch team, operating in one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, saw a 30% increase in calls for service in 2022, according to Jimmy Ellison, Mont Belvieu Police Chief.
“That’s 11,799 local citizens having an incredibly bad day, often under critical emergency circumstances, having to reach out for help,” the chief said.
Tuesday was a good day for the seven women who make up the Mont Belvieu dispatch team. They were nominated by their department and took home the award as Public Servants of the Year given by the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce.
They are dispatchers Tamara Jewell, Tammy Beam, Janet Gallaway, Courtney Fisher, Mellodye Winkler, Edna Stickley and supervisor Lesa Hegman, the Support Services manager.
“We’re very appreciative that the department has finally acknowledged the dispatch team as an integral part of public safety,” Hegman said.
“It makes you feel good,” Jewell said. “I’ve been at it 27 years and this is the first recognition I’ve had in 27 years.”
Dispatching, it seems, is something heard, but not seen.
“Dispatching, in general, has never been recognized,” Jewell said. “It’s always behind closed doors. You’re not seen, you’re always heard. And it took us a while to get recognized as first responders, until 2015. It’s just progressing to where we’re at now.”
A total of five public service departments in Chambers County nominated their own for the award won by the dispatchers.
They included:
• Firefighter Stephanie Reynolds of the Beach City Volunteer Fire Department. Reynolds, just 19 years old, joined the department when she was 16. She got her EMT-Basic certification at 18 and will start paramedic classes soon.
“She will excel and will some day be a leader,” said Patrick McDonald, Beach City fire chief. “Shoot, she already is a leader.”
• Deputy Serrina Broughton of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office was nominated for her actions on Aug 6, 2022. At the scene of a major auto accident on Interstate 10, Broughton twice rescued a dazed and injured motorist from speeding traffic, once resulting in both having to jump a retaining wall to avoid a second accident as a third-automobile plowed into the car driven by the dazed motorist while it sat parked on the side of the roadway.
• Chief David Clark was nominated by Cove Fire & Rescue. A paid firefighter who retired in 2007 after working 28 years for Baytown, Clark came out of retirement years later to help the volunteers in Cove and stays busy working on the trucks or cleaning the bays.
• Mont Belvieu Fire Department nominated for the award its Line Officers – Deputy Fire Chief James Lofton, Captains Jared Keene and James Shaw, and Lieutenants Stefan Dubois and Thomas Phillips – for “changing a culture within our department over the past year.”
Ellison, Mont Belvieu’s chief law enforcer, prefaced the awards ceremony with a presentation of statistics from 2022. He noted that while Chambers County grows at a rapid rate, problems with crime are also increasing.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office had a 5% rise in calls in 2022; the increase was 30% for Mont Belvieu PD. The Sheriff’s Office had a 20% increase in case reports in 2022; the increase was 17% for Mont Belvieu PD. The Sheriff’s Office had a 5% increase in traffic stops in 2022; Mont Belvieu PD had an incredible 160% increase.
Finally, the Sheriff’s Office saw a 35% increase in arrests in 2022; Mont Belvieu PD saw a 12% increase.
Because of the increase in population and 9-1-1 calls in Mont Belvieu, Ellison said his dispatch team was at a 40% short-staffing of employees.
“Being so short-staffed simply adds more stress to what they already deal with,” the chief said. “It means weeks with irregular days off, or often with no days off. Being called in on their rare days off, to cover a shift vacated by illness.
“The needs of the community and the needs of the department have to come first and these pros frequently and willingly put everyone else first. And their work doesn’t stop with that initial call. Rather, their work just begins. They have to simultaneously be deciding which units to send, make radio notifications, load important data into the computer, monitor officers’ arrivals and check their status every few minutes on-scene.”
Prefacing the awards, Ellison said, “Today, we’re honoring team members who have exceptional work that will be highlighted, and being exceptional starts with accepting the call to service.
“Exceptional starts with being willing to serve. Today, we’re honoring those people who helped weave that blanket of security and safety in Chambers County.”
