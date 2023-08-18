Actors Riley Rich, Val U Able and Billy Goete are pictured with Baytown Historical Museum Executive Director Terry Presley (second from left). Not pictured Actor / Curator Colleywobble. The actors performed ‘Diamond Heist in the Museum’ as the entertainment for the fundraiser for Bay Area Heritage Society.
Tom Capetillo pointed out his childhood photo archived in the Baytown Historical Museum from when he was a student at De Zavala Elementary School in Baytown. He is pictured next to his childhood photo displayed in the book standing in the display case.
Actors Riley Rich, Val U Able and Billy Goete are pictured with Baytown Historical Museum Executive Director Terry Presley (second from left). Not pictured Actor / Curator Colleywobble. The actors performed ‘Diamond Heist in the Museum’ as the entertainment for the fundraiser for Bay Area Heritage Society.
Photo by Carol Skewes
From left, Donna Sams, Pam Farmer, Harold Sams, Erica Rodriguez and Xavier Kent.
Photo by Carol Skewes
Curator Colleywobble questions guests about details of the 'Diamond Heist in the Museum.'
Photo by Carol Skewes
Billy Goete greets guests at the museum.
Photo by Carol Skewes
From left, Amy Woodard, Sarah Flusche, Helen Becker and Laura Reyes.
Photo by Carol Skewes
Many guests in the audience participated in the 'Diamond Heist in the Museum' performance.
Photo by Carol Skewes
Audience participation
Photo by Carol Skewes
From left, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital's Bre Walker, Ashley Gunn, Laurie Terry, Dr. Greg Terry, Rhonda Hollins and Mercedez Calvario.
Photo by Carol Skewes
Tom Capetillo pointed out his childhood photo archived in the Baytown Historical Museum from when he was a student at De Zavala Elementary School in Baytown. He is pictured next to his childhood photo displayed in the book standing in the display case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.