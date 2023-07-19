Destiny Lea Daniele Linahan, age 37, of Porter, Texas passed away July 16, 2023. Destiny was born in Humble, Texas on August 25, 1985. She graduated from The John Cooper School in The Woodlands in 2003. While at John Cooper, Destiny was a star sweeper for the Cooper Dragons, as they advanced to the state finals of the Southwest Preparatory Conference. Destiny went on to attend Louisiana State University and Our Lady of the Lake University in Baton Rouge before returning home to Atascocita, Texas.
Destiny never met a stranger and excelled in the retail sales field. Whether working in sales, restaurants or as an insurance agent, Destiny’s outgoing personality and concern for others served her well. She genuinely enjoyed working with people and loved spending time with her family; especially her nieces and nephews. While living in Atascocita, Destiny met and married Jim Linahan. Destiny embraced her role as homemaker and caretaker of the dogs and cats that she and Jim rescued and “collected.”
Destiny is survived by her husband, Jim Linahan; father, Steve Daniele and stepmother, Suzanne Heinrich; mother, Linda Tyler and stepfather, Charlie Tyler; grandmother, Sandra Curtis; stepson, James Linahan; brothers, Steven Daniele and wife Debbie, Andrew Daniele and wife Crissy, Bryan Daniele and wife Tammy; step-sisters, Christy Stanley and husband Shane, Laura Goodin and husband Luke, Martha Guichard and husband Nick, and Michael Heinrich; nieces and nephews, Madison, Jaxson, Carsten, Rocco, Breanna, Christian, Audrey, and Emma; and a large and loving group of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Her bonds with Madi, Bree and Emma were incredibly special.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11 am, at Kingwood Funeral Home, 22800 Hwy 59 N, Kingwood, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.