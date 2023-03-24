March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer of the colon or rectum — or colorectal cancer — is the second-leading cause of cancer-related death.
“But, if colorectal cancer is detected early, it has a very high survival rate,” noted Dr. Samir Nath, a gastroenterologist with the Houston Methodist Gastroenterology Associates at Baytown.
“The rate of people being diagnosed with colorectal cancer and death rates for people in the 65-plus age range have been dropping in recent years. However, the number of cases and deaths in younger people is rising.” Combined, colon and rectum cancers are expected to cause more than 52,000 fatalities in 2023.
SCREENING IS VITAL
“For cancers such as colorectal cancer that can be detected by screening, getting tested can be lifesaving,” Nath noted. Unfortunately, about 1 in 3 people who should get tested for colorectal cancer have never been screened. “Th¬at’s troubling because the risk of developing colorectal cancer increases with age,” said Nath. “In addition, having a family history of the disease, colorectal polyps or inflammatory bowel disease makes the risk of colorectal cancer significant.” Cancer of some other organs may also increase the possibility of colorectal cancer.
OTHER STEPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF
• The following lifestyle changes can help prevent the disease:
• Control weight.
• Quit smoking.
• Limit alcohol to one drink daily for women and two for men.
• Exercise.
• Eat low-fat meals rich in fruits and vegetables.
And don’t overlook dietary fiber. Although the medical consensus on fiber’s ability to fight colorectal cancer has seesawed due to some contradictory findings, the largest study ever undertaken maintains that fiber is indeed a powerful cancer fighter. ¬The 15-year study, ending in 2000, involved nine European countries and 400,000 people. It suggests a high-fiber diet can reduce colorectal cancer risk by 40%.
HOW IT DEVELOPS
Colorectal cancer attacks the large intestine — the long digestive organ that removes solid waste from the body. The majority of colorectal cancers start as polyps. Polyps are visualized as irregularity on the lining of the colon and rectum. Whether a polyp will turn into cancer depends on its type and size. Simply removing them before they become cancerous usually prevents the disease.
FAMILY TIES
With a blood test, doctors can find genes that cause the two inherited colorectal cancers that so far have been identified:
• Familial adenomatous polyposis, a very rare defect marked by hundreds of rectal polyps that appear in the teenage years. Left untreated, cancer develops in nearly every patient by age 45.
• Hereditary nonpolyposis colorectal cancer accounts for 10% of colorectal cancer. It’s marked by handfuls of polyps. About 80% of all gene carriers develop cancer.
SCREENING FOR CANCER
The American Cancer Society recommends one of these screening schedules for most people ages 45 and older (up to age 75):
• A yearly fecal occult blood test or fecal immunochemical test
• A stool DNA test as recommended by your doctor
• A sigmoidoscopy every five years
• A barium enema every five years
• A colonoscopy every 10 years
• A CT colonography (virtual colonoscopy) every five years
In addition, you should report any of these symptoms to your doctor:
• Changes in bowel habits
• Bright-red or black stool
• Abdominal pain and cramps
• Unexplained weight loss
• Exhaustion
Make an appointment for colorectal cancer screening now. To find a doctor, visit houstonmethodist.org/ spg/gastroenterology/baytown or call 281-422-7970.
