After finishing as the fourth-place team in district, the Dayton Lady Broncos put together a memorable postseason run. In the process, they knocked off two district champions and last Friday they were looking for another repeat performance against Frisco Lone Star.
In a game that went 13 innings, Lone Star’s Audrey Richardson knocked in the winning run to end Dayton’s season in a 2-1 loss in Game 3 of its regional semifinal game in Waco on Friday. The Lady Broncos finished the season with a 22-18-1 record.
The series started on Thursday night with Dayton breaking a 1-1 tie with a four run fifth to bust open a close game in a 7-3 win. Mika Anthony-Conner finished with three RBIs and Emma Pierce and Larissa Ramos each had two hits apiece. Ramos added a pair of RBI to support winning pitcher Madi Alvarado. The sophomore hurler struck out five in the win.
Both teams returned on Friday for an 11a.m. start time for Game 2. The Lady Rangers (34-7-1) jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead before Dayton rallied over the next three innings to close the deficit to 5-4. Lone Star then put the game away with a three-run fifth for the 8-4 win to even the series.
After about a four-hour break, the third and final game started up. Alvarado and Richardson did not allow any runs through the first three innings before the Lady Broncos grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on a Candelari single that would score Bella Barziza.
The Lady Rangers answered with a run in the bottom half of the frame and tied the game at 1-1 heading into the fifth inning. Alvarado and Richardson then took over for the next eight innings in keeping the game tied. Lone Star then loaded the bases with no one out in the bottom of the 13th inning setting up Richardson’s heroics.
Dayton’s Alvarado finished throwing 255 pitches on the day. She finished with 11 strikeouts for both games. Barziza had three hits while Natalie Garcia, Itzel Gonzalez, and Fabi Candelari all finished with two hits each.
