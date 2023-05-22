Softball

A New "Fast Pitch" Softball in a glove sitting between the infield grass and dirt of a softball diamond

 cmannphoto

After finishing as the fourth-place team in district, the Dayton Lady Broncos put together a memorable postseason run. In the process, they knocked off two district champions and last Friday they were looking for another repeat performance against Frisco Lone Star.

In a game that went 13 innings, Lone Star’s Audrey Richardson knocked in the winning run to end Dayton’s season in a 2-1 loss in Game 3 of its regional semifinal game in Waco on Friday. The Lady Broncos finished the season with a 22-18-1 record.

