Melanie Ferguson, left, Colieen Morgan, and Glenda Sandifer, all with the Goose Creek Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented a wreath at Baytown’s Memorial Day ceremony, held Monday at Bicentennial Park. Morgan made the wreath.
Photo courtesy of the Goose Creek Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
Members of the Goose Creek Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution did their part to remember the fallen soldiers who gave it all for us at the recent Memorial Day remembrance ceremony.
Many gathered at Bicentennial Park Monday to pay tribute to those that fought and died in past wars. Many local civic clubs created wreaths and laid them in the Baytown Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Melanie Ferguson, DAR vice-regent and registrar, said she was parked at a store across the street when a young security guard inquired about the remembrance ceremony.
“’What’s all the hullabaloo over there?’ he asked,” Ferguson said. “I said, ‘Happy Memorial Day!’ He said, ‘Memorial Day?’”
Ferguson said she explained that the ceremony was to honor those who had given their lives in the service of America. The man left, saying, “Have a good time.”
“My faith in our rising generation was restored to see so many Boy Scouts at the program,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said she, along with DAR members Colieen Morgan and Glenda Sandifer, presented the wreath, which Morgan made.
“The second best thing I saw was the salute by Colieen’s husband, (Robert), a veteran with oxygen tubes running to his nostrils and who has a hard time walking,” she said. “When the flags were coming forth, he was the first on his feet with his hand in this salute. It touched my heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.