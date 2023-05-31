DAR wreath

Melanie Ferguson, left, Colieen Morgan, and Glenda Sandifer, all with the Goose Creek Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented a wreath at Baytown’s Memorial Day ceremony, held Monday at Bicentennial Park. Morgan made the wreath. 

Photo courtesy of the Goose Creek Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution

Members of the Goose Creek Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution did their part to remember the fallen soldiers who gave it all for us at the recent Memorial Day remembrance ceremony. 

Many gathered at Bicentennial Park Monday to pay tribute to those that fought and died in past wars. Many local civic clubs created wreaths and laid them in the Baytown Veterans Memorial Plaza. 

