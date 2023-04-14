The Texas House has passed, with a 141-3 vote, a bill designed to prevent race-based hair discrimination in Texas.
House Bill 567, also called The CROWN Act, aims to end discrimination in educational, employment and housing environments based on hair texture or styles, including braids, locs and twists. A similar bill, HB 392, was put forth in the 2021 Texas Legislature, but it was not reviewed before deadline despite having bipartisan support.
One of the legislators that voted in favor of the bill was District 23 Rep. Terri Leo Wilson.
“I just think people ought to be able to wear their hair without being discriminated against,” Wilson said. “It is pretty straightforward. I also don’t think it is a hill on which to die.”
Some media outlets have connected the CROWN Act to former Barbers Hill ISD student DeAndre Arnold. At the time, in January 2020, Arnold, who was then a senior, was told by school officials to cut his locs, which he said represented his Black heritage, or face suspension as well as not being able to walk with his class at graduation.
Arnold refused to cut his hair, and his fight against the school district ignited a national firestorm about hair discrimination against Blacks. Arnold appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and received a $20,000 check courtesy of the photography company Shutterfly. Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys presented Arnold with the check on the show. He was also invited to attend the 91st Academy Awards ceremony with Matthew A. Cherry, director and writer of “Hair Love,” which won Best Animated Short that year. The film was about a father’s struggle to style his young daughter’s hair.
Arnold eventually went to Goose Creek CISD, where he graduated in 2020.
Arnold had attended the schools with no problem with his locs since he used rubber bands to lift his hair up. But Barbers Hill ISD changed its dress code policy in December 2019, saying the hair could not just be lifted up, but had to meet regulation and not be below the ears. The district has maintained that Arnold’s rights were not violated and that the issue was the length, not the hairstyle, which HB 567 addresses.
Barbers Hill ISD’s dress code is still in place. It states, “Male students’ hair will not extend, at any time, below the eyebrows or below the ear lobes.” It also states a male student’s hair cannot extend below the top of a shirt collar or “be gathered or worn in a style that would allow the hair to extend below the top of a T-shirt collar, below the eyebrows, or below the ear lobes when let down.”
Arnold’s cousin, Kaden Bradford, who was also a Barbers Hill High School student, claimed to have also faced discrimination over his locs. He took his case to court. In August 2020, Judge George Hanks Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas ruled in favor of Bradford.
Barbers Hill ISD officials said the case is ongoing and awaiting trial in Hanks Jr’s court.
A jury trial is expected this July, according to court documents.
