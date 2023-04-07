Crosstown Showdown is an event between three rival high schools, Robert E. Lee, Ross S. Sterling, and Goose Greek Memorial. These schools will battle it out for bragging rights and raise money for a good cause, Project Graduation.
The event will take place on April 15 at Sultis Stadium at Robert E. Lee from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After reaching out to the schools and the City of Baytown, Project Graduation’s Chair Kim Kosteck created the nonprofit event, a district-wide high school field and games competition. The fundraiser is organized by the graduation boards of the three schools.
The idea of Project Graduation was introduced in Texas by a Department of Transportation employee.
As prom and graduation approaches, high school seniors sometimes celebrate their adulthood by drinking and driving. Twenty four percent of young drivers who died in a car crash had blood alcohol concentrations of one tenth of one percent.
“People who support this event help to ensure a safe place for kids to go on the most dangerous day of their lives,” Kosteck said.
Seniors are encouraged to compete representing their campus in a series of events that include everything from kickball to trivia. The class that collects the most points gets an award and bragging rights that their school succeeded above their rivals.
Seniors and underclassman at each school can sign up by visiting Crosstown Showdown’s website and sign up for the event they are interested in.
Kosteck encourages the community of Baytown to come out and support the students.
“One hundred percent of the money we get from this event will be going to Project Graduation to ensure that our graduates are safe,” Kosteck said.
Crosstown Showdown encourages members of the community to apply to be vendors and volunteer through their website crosstownshowdown.org.
