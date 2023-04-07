Crosstown Showdown

Crosstown Showdown is an event between three rival high schools, Robert E. Lee, Ross S. Sterling, and Goose Greek Memorial. These schools will battle it out for bragging rights and raise money for a good cause, Project Graduation.

The event will take place on April 15 at Sultis Stadium at Robert E. Lee from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

