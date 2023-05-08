Crosby’s girls’ softball team turned some heads as the Lady Cougars knocked off state-ranked Richmond Foster 5-2 in the opening game of the best-of-three series at The Ballparks at Crosby.
The Lady Cougars were confident, but not over-confident as the series moved to Foster’s home turf last Saturday.
It was a hard-fought affair between the two teams, but Foster (33-4) prevailed 12-7 and 12-6 to advance to the quarterfinal round against Santa Fe.
Crosby head coach Tim Fox acknowledged that the sting of the playoff exit remains, his team has much to be proud of this season. The Lady Cougars were second in District 17-5A and posted a 27-8 overall record.
“This is a very special group,” he said. “I am proud of their toughness and grit that they showed throughout the whole series. It’s what they’ve been known for all year.”
Fox recognized the tremendous support from the Crosby fans, who are known for their famous clanging of cowbells and cheers at the top of their lungs for the entire game.
“Our fan support is second to none,” Fox said. “From the pregame to the very last out, they are very energetic and into the game and really there for our players. It’s a very special bond.”
Crosby will lose five seniors to graduation, but Fox is very confident in the returning players that will be in the lineup next season.
“We have a solid core coming back, along with two pitchers and a junior class that has a lot of playoff experience,” he said. “We’ll use the off-season in the fall to work on different areas and come back stronger than ever in 2024.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.