Crosby’s Ally Mooneyham slides into home plate in a game against Port Neches-Groves in May. The Nicholls State recruit was a force to be reckoned with offensively with a .527 batting average. She also set the school’s stolen base record with 51.
Ally Mooneyham has come a long way in her softball talents over the years.
The game began as child’s play at the age of 4. As time has gone by, her skills continued to grow and turned heads of opposing teams and onlookers in the stands. Mooneyham has also been a dominant player for Crosby High School the past three years, earning All-District first team honors at third base.
She’s also caught the attention of college programs, especially Nicholls State University in Thibodeaux, La.
Now, Mooneyham has made a verbal commitment to play for the Lady Colonels after her senior season in the spring at Crosby.
“I chose to commit to Nicholls State because I see myself playing softball there, and because the coaches are amazing people,” Mooneyham said. “They included me and my family and were very supportive. “I got to meet some layers when I visited there and they were amazing too.”
The three-year starter has put up some impressive statistics, especially this past year as a junior. Mooneyham boasted a .527 batting average with 27 RBIs that included eight doubles, six triples and three home runs.
She also holds the school record in stolen bases with 51.
“The competition and the relationships with my teammates fuel my love for the game,” Mooneyham said. “I’ve had good coaches, who I know care, and great teammates that make it still fun to play for so many years.”
Mooneyham said former club softball coach Joey Melton was very influential in her development as a player and a person. Sadly, the beloved coach passed away in 2021.
“Coach Joey taught me the game and all the mental things that go into it,” she said. “He always supported me and reminded me that he loved me if I ever made a mistake. He taught me that it’s ok to mess up, I just have to get right back up and keep going. I wish he could be here to see me go to college, but I know he is proud of me, and I give a bunch of credit to him. He was the best and my biggest inspiration.”
While the high school softball season is a few months away, Mooneyham and her teammates have unfinished business.
The Lady Cougars advanced to the playoffs as the second-place team in District 17-5A and defeated La Porte in the bi-district round, before falling to Richmond Foster in the area round.
“That’s one of the goals for my senior year is for me and my teammates to win a district championship and make a deep run into the playoffs and even to state,” she said. “We will have some competition, but our team is always up for the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.