Crosby Rodeo winners Jun 12, 2023

Bareback
1. Bill Tutor; 2. Tony Tharp; 3. Payton Lackey

Barrel Racing
1. Charlie Sohrt; 2. Jennifer Sharp; 3. Tiffani Sonnier; 4. Lisa Thornton

Break Away
1. Payton Jessee; 2. Lacey Busch; 3. Hannah Phillips

Bull Riding
1. Jacob Carige; 2. Colby Jones; 3. Seth Prejeant; 4. Scott Wells

Calf Roping
1. Tim Erickson; 2. Peyton Mathis; 3. Rickey Harris; 4. Will Albrecht

Saddle Bronc
1. Coy Hebert; 2. Zach Greenland; 3. Curtis Garton

Steer Wrestling
1. Tony Aska; 2. Jaylyin; 3. Ben Goodman Jr.

Team Roping
1. Billy Reagan, Brent Parker (tied); 2. Joe Mattern; 3. Travis Hobbs
