The Rodeo parade brought in families Saturday and featured Crosby’s fire department starting the parade. Students from Crosby High School Cheer Team and Crosby Elementary School Starlettes were highlighted in the parade. To finish the festivities participants of the rodeo rode on horseback with a wagon towed behind back to Crosby Middle School.
The Crosby Fair and Rodeo is in full swing. This week’s events have something for everyone.
Judging for food, sewing/craft, photography and open art projects begins Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
The judging for horticulture projects will begin at 11:30 a.m. and judging for AG mechanics will start at 2 p.m.
Later Tuesday night, judging for market swine will begin at 7 p.m.
Judging will start for market lambs at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and immediately following, goats will be judged. At 6 p.m., judging will begin for market steers. Immediately after, cattle will be judged.
At 4 p.m. Thursday June 8, there will be a buyers’ dinner, presentation of all awards to participants of the fair and rodeo and a livestock auction that begins at 6 p.m.
The FFA and 4-H kids kickball tournament will be held in the field adjacent to the arena from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Other events that will be held Friday are Mutton Bustin’ in the arena at 6:15 p.m., Cowboy Professional Rodeo Association Championship Rodeo and performers Tyler Halverson followed by Creed Fisher.
C.P.R.A. rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. and has saddle bronc, calf roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, breakaway roping and bull riding.
The final day of the rodeo will have “Little Wrangler Rodeo” in the arena at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10. Children who have pre-registered can participate in stick horses, roping and bullfighting. There will be another C.P.R.A championship rodeo held at 7:30 p.m.
To close out the Fair and Rodeo, Austin Meade will perform at 9:30 p.m. followed by Giovannie and the Hired Guns.
