MAYPORT, Fla. - Petty Officer 2nd Class Sherese Thomas, a native of Crosby, is serving aboard USS Winston S. Churchill, a U.S. Navy warship, operating out of Mayport, Florida.
Thomas, a 2011 graduate of Juan Seguin High School, joined the Navy eight years ago.
“I joined the Navy to travel and to pay off college debt,” said Thomas.
Today, Thomas relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Crosby to succeed in the military.
“I learned in my hometown that, just because you are a product of your environment, it doesn’t mean that you have to be your environment,” said Thomas. “You always have a choice to do and be better.”
These lessons have helped Thomas while serving in the Navy.
Winston S. Churchill is a guided-missile destroyer that provides a wide range of warfighting capabilities. The destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.
“The Navy protects and guards the seas by having a presence around the world,” said Thomas.
Thomas and the sailors he serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest accomplishments are making it to eight years of service, making the rank of petty officer second class, receiving three Navy and Marine Corps Achievements Medals and helping out my junior sailors,” said Thomas.
“To me, serving in the military means I get to be an example to my family, friends and community that there are multiple ways to be successful rather than just going to school,” said Thomas.
Thomas is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank everyone that I’ve worked with that has helped me with the knowledge I have today,” added Thomas. “Also, I want to thank my family who supports and motivates me to keep me going.”
