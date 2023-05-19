Crosby ISD now has its new athletic director and head football coach.

The district’s Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Joe Willis as the next leader of CISD’s athletic programs and head football coach at Crosby High School at a special called meeting on Thursday. Willis has 30 years of coaching experience, which includes leading Cedar Park to the Class 4A 2012 State Championship.

