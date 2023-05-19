Crosby ISD now has its new athletic director and head football coach.
The district’s Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Joe Willis as the next leader of CISD’s athletic programs and head football coach at Crosby High School at a special called meeting on Thursday. Willis has 30 years of coaching experience, which includes leading Cedar Park to the Class 4A 2012 State Championship.
Willis recently served as head football coach and athletic program coordinator at Tyler High School. He has also received coach of the year honors six times, including being named Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Coach of the Year in 2012. He has an overall coaching record of 113-62.
“I’ve always appreciated Crosby,” Willis said. “It’s a dream destination for me. I want to build on the tradition and the success here. I want to be the kind of athletic director who helps the coaches and the kids of other programs so they can also achieve their goals as well.”
Crosby ISD Superintendent Paula Patterson and a 15-member community selection committee interviewed candidates for the position and made recommendations.
“Coach Willis impressed us from the start,” Patterson said. “He knows how to lead a successful football program, and he knows how to win at the highest level. We are looking forward to the impact he will have on our players, academically and athletically. Coach Willis is known for high standards on the field and in the classroom. We can’t wait to see how the Crosby athletic program develops under his leadership once he hits the ground running.”
Willis described the style of play to expect from the Cougars.
“I’m really big on building mindset, and I believe, at my core, you have to build a physical brand,” he said. We’re going to be physical and fast. It’s the end of May and there’s a lot of work to do and a lot of people to meet. I want to start building those relationships as soon as possible."
Coach Willis and his wife Amber of 26 years are the proud parents of three children Bradley, 19; Daniel, 15; and Malia, 14.
