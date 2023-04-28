Crosby first baseman Morgan Lloyd clutches the final out to seal the Lady Cougars’ 6-0 victory over La Porte at the Deer Park ISD Softball Complex on Thursday. They will play the winner of the Foster/Houston Austin series sometime next week.
A little cowbell, solid pitching and some timely hitting made the difference in Crosby’s win over La Porte in the bi-district round of the Class 5A softball playoffs Thursday night in Deer Park.
All night, the sound of clanging cowbells from Crosby fans could be heard and was countered by the raucous and vocal La Porte faithful in attendance. However, the power of the cowbell and Crosby’s softball talents prevailed.
With no score in the top of the fifth inning, Ally Mooneyham drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single up the middle that lit the spark that carried the Lady Cougars to a 6-0 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
Crosby (27-6), will advance to the area round of the playoffs to face the winner of the Foster vs. Houston Austin series at a time to be decided. La Porte ended its season at 18-12.
The game was a pitchers’ duel for four innings between Crosby’s Tori Dahnke and La Porte’s Madison Guidry. After the Lady Cougars took the lead, Dahnke took total control from the pitcher’s circle by retiring the side in the last three innings.
Dahnke only gave up one hit in her complete game win. She only allowed two walks and was backed up by some superb defensive play.
Going into the sixth inning, Crosby sought to expand its lead as Katlyn Clark and Morgan Lloyd both drew walks. La Porte then made a pitching move as Cydney Whitacre entered the game in relief.
Whitacre faced trouble as she walked Bell Land to start things off, then Olivia Lanham drew as base on balls to score Clark and give Crosby a 3-0 advantage. Madison Garcia ripped a two-run double to stretch the Lady Cougars’ lead.
Dahnke breezed through the La Porte lineup and Land knocked in a run on a single to determine the final margin of victory.
Clark led Crosby offensively going 3-for-3 with an RBI, while Garcia had a hit and knocked in two runs. Land and Mooneyham also had a hit and drove in a run.
