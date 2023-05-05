Astros first baseman José Abreu and the Astros Foundation announced a new partnership between Abreu, the Astros Foundation, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Greater Houston and Happy Jack to raise awareness on the importance of mental health.
Happy Jack is the late Jack Nathan, who created HappyJacksWorld to raise awareness and fund access to mental health resources. He was a survivor of mental illness.
Students from Crosby’s 4th and 5th grades attended the announcement at Minute Maid Park in the final week of April. May is National Mental Health Awareness Month.
“The reality is that all of us have days where we wake up with a crooked smile, and that is okay,” Abreu said, explaining why he had chosen this cause. ‘It’s OK, not being OK. These days happen for a variety of reasons, including anxiety, depression, stress, and other conditions.
“What breaks my heart and is not OK, is to hear that the youth in our communities are suffering because they do not understand this. Young people are coping with their mental health, at various levels and for various reasons, without tools, without talking and without seeking support.
“Today, young people consider suicide as a solution to mental health. I do not understand this. But I do understand that with the support of all of us we can change this, and we can open the door to real solutions.”
Abreu is new to the Astros this season, having been signed as a free agent in the off-season after nine seasons with the Chicago White Sox. He was American League Most Valuable Player in 2020.
“What Jack started is important to all of us as parents and as members of our community,” Abreu said. “We are talking about the future for our children, the future for our neighbors. It is important because part of the solution is to be able to talk, to be able to communicate with each other. Not talking and not knowing that it’s okay to ask for help has created an unacceptable consideration.
“It is incomprehensible that having a conversation to seek help, to look for tools, to seek medical attention and to find real solutions is preventing us from helping young people. Those solutions are within reach. To the youth in our community, to parents and relatives, please know that you are not alone. There are solutions and groups like NAMI Greater Houston, Happy Jack, and the Houston Astros Foundation that are here to help.”
Abreu said he will cut the ribbon May 20 to start The NAMI Greater Houston Walk. The Walk is an event to raise awareness about the importance of mental health. The Houston Astros Foundation, NAMI Greater Houston, and Happy Jack will have information on their social media to register for the May 20 Walk. Additionally, the Astros Foundation will be supporting projects to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.
