It’s hard to believe, but we are less than a month away from the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

We hope our families continue to enjoy the summer break and vacations in July. We do want to start by making you aware of the preparations needed to begin the new year off on the right foot. Crosby ISD students return to class on Monday, August 7. The deadline to verify returning students or register new students is July 22. This will give our Transportation Department, registrars and campus teams enough time to ensure students are assigned the correct bus route, correct core classes and assigned to the teacher for their class or grade level.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.