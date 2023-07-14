It’s hard to believe, but we are less than a month away from the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
We hope our families continue to enjoy the summer break and vacations in July. We do want to start by making you aware of the preparations needed to begin the new year off on the right foot. Crosby ISD students return to class on Monday, August 7. The deadline to verify returning students or register new students is July 22. This will give our Transportation Department, registrars and campus teams enough time to ensure students are assigned the correct bus route, correct core classes and assigned to the teacher for their class or grade level.
One of the biggest events before the first day of school is for our smallest students and their families. “Meet the Teacher” nights are always fun as our elementary students and their parents get to say hello to their teacher for the first time. Meet the Teacher nights will happen on Wednesday, August 2 and Thursday, Aug. 3 at our elementary campuses. Please check out our Back-to-School page at www.crosbyisd.org/backtoschool for specific times per campus. We’ll be updating this web page throughout the next month with information you need to know.
We also want to let the community know that Freshman Fish Camp at Crosby High School is set for Thursday, August 3 at 1 p.m. at the CHS Gym. This is a chance for incoming 9th graders to tour CHS and learn the ropes for the next four years. We can’t wait to see the Class of 2027 as they start their high school careers. We also want to officially welcome the new principal of Crosby High School, Brad Hadnot. Principal Hadnot comes to Crosby ISD with more than 20 years of experience in education, most recently in Dayton ISD. Please join us in giving Mr. Hadnot a warm welcome.
Sixth grade orientation is set for students and their families who are making the big leap from elementary to Crosby Middle School. Orientation is set for Tuesday, August 1 at 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at CMS. Families will have a chance to meet the new principal of Crosby Middle School, Jose Lozano. Principal Lozano comes to Crosby ISD with more than 15 years of experience in education, most recently at La Porte ISD. Join us in welcoming Mr. Lozano to the Cougar Family.
Congratulations to Crosby ISD Board of Trustees Vice President Jennifer Roach. She has been designated a Master Trustee after graduating from the year-long Leadership TASB development program. Master Trustee is the highest designation recognized by the Texas Association of School Boards.
Vice President Roach was part of a cohort of 24 school board members who spent more than 75 hours learning how to be better leaders across the state of Texas. We appreciate Vice President Roach representing Crosby ISD. She shared some words of reflection: “The big take away: no school district is perfect. Regardless of our circumstances, we all have room to grow and learn. It is that idea of growth and continuous learning that will push Crosby ISD forward.” Thank you, Mrs. Roach, for your steadfast leadership for students and staff.
We’ll share more specifics regarding the 2023-2024 academic year as we get closer to our first day. For now, please enjoy the rest of the summer enjoying quality family time, making memories and keeping cool.
